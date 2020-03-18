GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler are shutting down US factories as the coronavirus outbreak worsens

caption Ford’s Kentucky Truck plant. source Ford

GM, Ford, and FCA are shutting down all US factories as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

Ford, GM, and FCA confirmed the news in statements to the media.

The Detroit Big Three and the UAW had earlier agreed to a production drawdown, but further coronavirus cases at plants has led to more extensive shutdowns.

Just hours after announcing production slowdowns in coordination with the United Auto Workers, General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler automobiles reportedly intend to shut down all their factories in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

“Following Thursday evening shifts, Ford is temporarily suspending production at its manufacturing sites in North America through March 30 to thoroughly clean its facilities to protect its workforce and boost containment efforts for the COVID-19 coronavirus,” Ford said in a statement.

Ford and GM confirmed the shutdowns; FCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America, added, “We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need.”

The UAW has been pressing the automakers to shut down plants; on Sunday, UAW Rory Gamble and the CEOs of GM, Ford, and FCA formed a task force to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today’s action is the prudent thing to do,” Gamble said. “By taking a shutdown and working through next steps, we protect UAW members, their families and the community. We have time to review best practices when the plants reopen, and we prevent the possible spread of this pandemic. We commend Ford for working with us and taking this bold step.”

In its statement, Ford said it had “temporarily closed Michigan Assembly Plant final assembly building [Wednesday] morning after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the building, as promised as part of the company’s coronavirus emergency response protocol.”

The plant will idle production through March 30.

caption GM CEO Mary Barra. source Ruben Sprich/Reuters

In a statement, GM “confirmed it will begin a systematic orderly suspension of manufacturing operations in North America due to market conditions and to deep clean facilities and continue to protect people.”

The GM suspension “will last until at least March 30,” the company said, adding that “production status will be reevaluated week-to-week after that.”

GM CEO Mary Barra said, “We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now.”

caption FCA CEO Mike Manley at a truck plant. source FCA

In a statement, FCA said, “Working with the UAW and listening to the concerns of our people, we have agreed to cease production at our plants across North America, starting progressively from today through the end of March.”

CEO Mike Manley added: “Working with the UAW, and having visited many of our plants yesterday, we need to ensure employees feel safe at work and that we are taking every step possible to protect them. We will continue to do what is right for our people through this period of uncertainty.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Honda announced that it was shutting down its US, Canadian, and Mexican facilities.

In a statement to Business Insider, Mercedes-Benz US International said that its Alabama factory was continuing to operate.