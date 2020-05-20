GMC teased its all-electric Hummer ‘super truck’ yet again showing a Jeep-like removable roof

caption Hummer EV. source GMC

The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck will have removable roof panels.

Production of the all-electric “super truck” is still on schedule, the company claims.

It’ll make a claimed 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

Love or hate Jeep-esque removable roofs, the upcoming GMC Hummer EV will have one.

On Wednesday, GMC teased one of the Hummer EV’s features: removable roof panels so passengers can enjoy an open-air experience.

Removable roof panels are also a feature on certain Jeep models. Rather than get some sunshine on your head via the use of a sunroof or a convertible, you can opt to remove the roof on your Jeep altogether. And it seems as though you’ll be able to do the same with the Hummer EV.

The Hummer EV was originally slated to debut on May 20. At the end of April, however, GMC announced it had to reschedule the reveal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A GMC spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that while no official reveal date has been set yet, production of the Hummer EV is still on schedule. The company estimates it will be available to consumers by the fall of 2021.

The Hummer EV was first teased at the end of January. It brought back the Hummer nameplate but will exist under the GMC brand instead of on its own. GMC called it an all-electric “super truck” with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and zero emissions, without revealing any pictures of what it would actually look like.

The truck will be built at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, the automaker’s first dedicated EV assembly plant.

Meanwhile, GM and its battery partner LG Chem have plans to build a new, $2.3 billion factory in Ohio in a joint venture called Ultium Cells LLC. The Hummer EV will be powered by the Ultium battery system, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

There’s not much else in the news release except for a 17-second video, which you can view at GMC’s press site if you’d like.