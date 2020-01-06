Chris Evans helped ‘Avengers’ costar Scarlett Johansson with her dress at the Golden Globes, and it melted viewers’ hearts

caption Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson onstage at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Chris Evans helped his “Avengers: Endgame” costar Scarlett Johansson with her dress during the 2020 Golden Globes, and people are praising the actor for being a gentleman.

The two stars attended the award show, which was hosted by Ricky Gervais, on Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. They presented the award for best actor in a musical or comedy to the “Rocketman” star Taron Egerton and the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy to Awkwafina for her role in “The Farewell.”

Evans, known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offered Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff) his arm as they walked onstage together, and he was seen moving the train of her voluminous red Vera Wang dress out of the way to keep her from tripping over it.

You can see the moment, which was recorded inside the event by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, in the video below.

The most significant Golden Globe win of the night so far: Taron Egerton beats Leo and Eddie, may well be on his way to an Oscar nom! pic.twitter.com/hmOG1uLB2I — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

Fans who caught a glimpse of the moment gushed over Evans’ chivalry and the way he looked out for the “Marriage Story” star.

Chris helping Scarlett with her dress so she doesn’t trip THIS MAN ???????????????????????????????????????????????? — tina (@TINAcious_D) January 6, 2020

This wasn’t the first time Evans had caught the attention of fans with his helpful gestures. During the 2019 Oscars, the actor jumped out of his seat and offered his arm to Regina King as she walked onstage to accept the award for best supporting actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

caption Evans helped Regina King to the stage at the 2019 Oscars. source ABC

At the 77th Golden Globes, the 38-year-old Evans wore a burgundy outfit from Isaia and attended with his brother, Scott Evans. Johansson paired up with her fiancé, Colin Jost, and she was also nominated for an award for her role in Netflix’s “Marriage Story.”

Though Evans and Johansson are known for their superhero roles, the two stars’ friendship predates their “Avengers” films. They met on the set of the 2004 film “The Perfect Score” and reunited three years later for the movie “The Nanny Diaries.”

Johansson made her Marvel debut in 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” and Evans made his first appearance as Steve Rogers in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” They costarred in 2012’s “The Avengers” and went on to appear in a few more MCU films together: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”