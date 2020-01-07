Jason Momoa explains the viral moment when he took his jacket off at the Golden Globes and gave it to Lisa Bonet

- source
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
- Jason Momoa explained the now-viral moment from the 2020 Golden Globes in which he took off his jacket and gave it to wife Lisa Bonet.
- “It was cold in there, I had to take care of the wifey,” Momoa said to paparazzi at LAX airport in a video shared by Daily Mail.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Jason Momoa explained the now-viral moment from the 2020 Golden Globes in which he took off his jacket and gave it to wife Lisa Bonet.
“It was cold in there, I had to take care of the wifey,” Momoa told paparazzi at LAX airport in a video shared by Daily Mail.
At the awards show on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Momoa wore a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and black Valentino pants. He accessorized with a Cartier pin on his jacket and a wristwatch from the same brand, a skull ring from Leroys Wooden Tattoos, and a green necklace from Tribal Adornments.
During the show, fans caught a glimpse of the 40-year-old actor wearing his black tank top when the camera followed “Succession” star Brian Cox as he went on stage to accept the award for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series. Viewers could also see that Bonet was wearing the jacket while in her seat at the table.
- source
- NBC
Bonet, who wore a green couture Fendi gown, was also seen wearing Momoa’s jacket while at an after-party with the actor, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher.
- source
- Lester Cohen/Getty Images
At the 77th Golden Globes, Momoa also presented the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz (the child of Bonet and Lenny Kravitz). They also presented the award for best actress in a drama TV series.
Momoa and Bonet met in 2004 at a jazz club in LA, welcomed two children together named Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and got legally married in 2017.
- Read more:
- Here are all of the Golden Globes 2020 winners
- Jason Momoa took his jacket off to expose his tank top at the Golden Globes and fans went wild
- Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were the best-dressed couple at the Golden Globes in coordinating green outfits
- Chris Evans helped ‘Avengers’ costar Scarlett Johansson with her dress at the Golden Globes, and it melted viewers’ hearts