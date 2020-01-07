Joaquin Phoenix scorned a journalist who asked him an old question about ‘Joker’ at the Golden Globes: ‘I feel like I’ve talked about this for 6 months’

caption Joaquin Phoenix quizzed journalists about their lack of original questions regarding his 2019 movie “Joker” at the Golden Globes. source Getty/David Crotty

Joaquin Phoenix got frustrated with a journalist at the Golden Globes who asked him how he prepared for his role in “Joker” – a question that has been answered many times before.

“Isn’t this old news? I feel like I’ve talked about this for six months,” Phoenix said.

Phoenix, however, did go on to explain his research – but didn’t provide too much detail about the “political assassins” on whom he said he based the character.

“Joker” won two Golden Globes on Sunday night, including one by Phoenix for best actor in a movie drama.

Joaquin Phoenix seems to be sick of talking about “Joker,” as the actor grew frustrated after the Golden Globes with a journalist who asked him a familiar question.

The 45-year-old, who became the first actor to win a Golden Globe for best actor for portraying a comic book character, looked clearly unimpressed when asked how got in the mind-set of playing the Joker.

Phoenix continued by asking the journalist how he should answer the question.

“I feel like I answer these questions,” he said. “You want to get a different version of it? Should I try and change it slightly? What should I do?”

Following a brief pause, the actor did go on to explain some of his research and character building for the role but chose not to go into detail about the books he read and the “political assassins” he said he based the character on.

caption Phoenix chose to not go into detail on whom his Joker portrayal was based. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

“I’m not going to say what they are because I think those people have got enough attention,” he said, adding: “And as far as so many other things I just can’t remember right now, but I feel like I already answered this question six months ago.”

“Joker” was nominated for four Golden Globes. Phoenix won for best actor in a movie drama, and the film also won for original score.

The hit 2019 movie also leads the BAFTA pack with 11 nominations this year.