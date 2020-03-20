Goldman Sachs CEO gets 19% raise, bumping his pay to $27.5 million

source Reuters

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon received a 19% raise for his work in 2019, according to a company filing on Friday.

The raise bumps his pay to $27.5 million from $23 million the year prior.

Solomon’s 2019 compensation includes a $1.9 million base salary, a $7.7 billion cash bonus, and a $17.8 million stock bonus, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs said in the filing that Solomon “successfully executed on his priorities in his first full year as Chairman and CEO,” and “demonstrated a strong commitment to improved transparency,” among other “performance achievements.”

Solomon became CEO of Goldman Sachs in 2018, replacing Lloyd Blankfein.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.