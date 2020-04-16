Gold’s Gym is closing more than 30 locations for good as the coronavirus ravages the fitness industry — here’s the list

caption Gold’s Gym is closing some company-owned locations. source Vince L. / Yelp

Gold’s Gym is closing more than 30 locations across the US, the company announced on Wednesday.

The closures include locations in Alabama, Colorado, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow,” the company said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gold’s Gym is closing about 30 company-owned locations, it announced in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Like many other fitness chains, it had temporarily closed gyms in March as states across the US announced stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The permanent closures do not include franchised locations.

“Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years, and we’re absolutely not going anywhere,” Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym president and CEO, said in a statement. “While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow. This decision affects only company-owned gyms, mainly in our St. Louis, Alabama and Colorado Springs markets, and does not have an impact on any of our franchise-owned gyms. Our focus is and always will be on our members in nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world, and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as it is safe for our members, team members and communities.”

Business Insider compiled a list of 32 closing locations from local news reports and individual locations’ Facebook pages.

A representative for Gold’s Gym did not comment on the specific locations included on this list.

Here are the gyms on the list: