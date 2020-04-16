Gold’s Gym is closing more than 30 locations for good as the coronavirus ravages the fitness industry — here’s the list

- source
- Vince L. / Yelp
- Gold’s Gym is closing more than 30 locations across the US, the company announced on Wednesday.
- The closures include locations in Alabama, Colorado, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
- “While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow,” the company said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.
Gold’s Gym is closing about 30 company-owned locations, it announced in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
Like many other fitness chains, it had temporarily closed gyms in March as states across the US announced stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The permanent closures do not include franchised locations.
“Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years, and we’re absolutely not going anywhere,” Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym president and CEO, said in a statement. “While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow. This decision affects only company-owned gyms, mainly in our St. Louis, Alabama and Colorado Springs markets, and does not have an impact on any of our franchise-owned gyms. Our focus is and always will be on our members in nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world, and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as it is safe for our members, team members and communities.”
Business Insider compiled a list of 32 closing locations from local news reports and individual locations’ Facebook pages.
A representative for Gold’s Gym did not comment on the specific locations included on this list.
Here are the gyms on the list:
- 3427 Colonnade Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama
- 2300 Berryhill Road, Montgomery, Alabama
- 2244 A Pelham Parkway, Pelham, Alabama
- 7655 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- 1409 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- 302 Main St, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- 215 Arnold Crossing, Arnold, Missouri
- 13867 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri
- 14885 West Clayton Road, Chesterfield, Missouri
- 15890 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri
- 635 Gravois Road, Fenton, Missouri
- 8182 N. Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Missouri
- 10320 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri
- 2601 Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri
- 1095 Regency Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri
- 5230 Highway 94, St. Peters, Missouri
- 420-R Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- 1409 East Danforth Road, Edmond, Oklahoma
- 1000 Alameda St, Norman, Oklahoma
- 2117 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 1332 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, South Carolina
- 1000 Loop 340, Bellmead, Texas
- 2425 McKinney Ave, Dallas, Texas
- 8335 Westchester Drive, Dallas, Texas
- 1001 North Beckley Ave, DeSoto, Texas
- 4501 S General Bruce Drive, Temple, Texas
- 5025 Prue Road, San Antonio, Texas
- 15759 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, Texas
- 21044 US Highway 281 N , San Antonio, Texas
- 1019 W University Ave, Georgetown, Texas
- 5201 N Navarro Street, Victoria, Texas
- 3007 Garnett Avenue, Wichita Falls, Texas