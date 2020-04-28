A journalist appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ wearing a jacket and no pants, unaware that everyone watching could see

caption Reeve first appeared in a split-screen format. source Good Morning America/ABC

Tuesday morning, ABC reporter Will Reeve appeared on “Good Morning America” wearing a suit jacket, button-up shirt, and “shorts” instead of pants – appearing to not realize that that the camera was capturing him below the waist.

People were quick to point out the outfit blunder online, and Reeve later addressed the situation, writing that he was trying to be efficient while getting ready for a post-GMA workout.

Others expressed empathy for the reporter, supporting Reeve’s pantsless look.

A reporter recently went through a relatable quarantine nightmare on national television when he appeared on “Good Morning America” wearing a suit jacket and… no pants.

ABC reporter Will Reeve appeared live on “Good Morning America” to speak about CVS and UPS working to deliver prescriptions by drone in Florida, a new initiative that Business Insider recently reported on. Reeve was onscreen for a cumulative 30 seconds or so, during which it became more and more clear that while his button-up, jacket, and background were certainly TV appropriate, he wasn’t wearing any pants to complete the look.

While that wouldn’t necessarily be a problem for many quarantiners on video calls who elect to wear no pants while maintaining appearances up top, some unfortunate camera framing captured a few glimpses of Reeve’s bare thighs while on national television. Early on in the segment, the pants situation was still relatively unclear thanks to a split-screen format and some well-placed title cards. By the end, however, Reeve’s thigh was on display as he shifted his sitting position, cementing the fact that he was, indeed, not wearing pants.

Reeve addressed the situation on social media after it blew up online, and appeared to be taking it well. He addressed the incident with a classic iPhone Notes app statement, stating that he had prematurely gotten ready for his workout and that, “any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers, and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome.”

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

The fact that he took it in stride didn’t stop people online from clowning him on Twitter.

It’s worth noting that Reeve isn’t the only person to appear recently on “Good Morning America” without a matching jacket and pants. ABC News anchor and correspondent T.J. Holmes posted a photo of himself on Monday, April 27, appearing on “GMA” in a suit jacket, accompanied by another photo of himself wearing shorts with the outfit. Others expressed solidarity with Reeve’s shorts look.

While there’s plenty to be said about whether or not you’re obligated to wear pants while appearing on national television during a pandemic, it appears that Reeve was a victim of unfortunate camera framing more than anything else.