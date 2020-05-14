Google Chrome is getting a new feature that will finally let you group multiple tabs together

Google is launching a new feature for Chrome that lets you group multiple tabs together.

The capability could make it easier to organize several tabs related to a single topic.

Google is rolling out tab-grouping gradually starting next week, but a preview is currently available in the Chrome browser.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re the type of person that keeps dozens of Chrome tabs open at once, you may appreciate a new feature Google is launching for Chrome.

When the new tab groups capability begins rolling out to Chrome next week, you’ll be able to organize your tabs into groups by simply right-clicking on the tab. You’ll also be able to color code groups and label them so that they’re easy to organize.

Right-clicking on a tab in Chrome will pull up a sub-menu with the option to add that tab to a group. Google is positioning the feature as a way to more easily keep track of tabs related to a single project or topic.

The search giant is launching the feature slowly in the new version of Chrome arriving next week, and will be available on the desktop version of Chrome across Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux. Although the final version hasn’t launched yet, you can try a preview in the beta version of Google’s Chrome Beta.

Better tab management feels like it’s been a long time coming for Google Chrome, which is responsible for 69.9% of the web browser market as of April 2020, according to Net Marketshare. Third-party Chrome extensions have offered such functionality for years.

Session Buddy, for example, allows you to group tabs under specific categories and save open tabs so that you can easily find them later. The OneTab extension also makes it easier to juggle multiple open websites by converting all of your open tabs into a single list.

Regardless, the ability to more easily manage tabs without having to install an extension from the Chrome Web Store will likely prove useful for those who frequently use Chrome for work and other projects.