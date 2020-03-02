Google Cloud cancels its biggest conference of the year over coronavirus fears

caption Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian at Google Cloud Next 2019 source Google

Google Cloud has canceled its biggest event of the year over coronavirus concerns.

Google Cloud Next was set to be held in San Francisco in April.

Google Cloud said it plans to replace the in-person conference with “streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital ‘ask an expert’ sessions with Google teams.”

In a statement, the company said: “The health and well-being of Google Cloud partners, customers, employees and the overall community is our top priority. Due to the growing concern around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in alignment with the best practices laid out by the CDC, WHO, and other relevant entities, Google Cloud has decided to reimagine Google Cloud Next ’20, which will still take place from April 6-8.”

Participants who were registered for the conference will be automatically registered for the digital conference at no charge, and conference tickets will be refunded.