This year’s Valentine’s Day Google doodle features 2 adorable aliens. Here’s the past 10 years of Google doodles celebrating love.

Google doodles started back in 1998. Since then, Google has featured more than 4,000 doodles marking holidays, events, and history.

Google’s first Valentine’s day doodle appeared in 2000. This year’s doodle features two cute extraterrestrials.

Here’s a look into the past ten years of Google Valentine’s Day doodles.

Google’s home page acts as the world’s largest virtual billboard with an average of 63,000 searches per second on any given day. Google’s home page frequently features google doodles and gifs to mark holidays, world events, and notable times in history.

Google 2020 Valentine’s Day doodle features two aliens expressing affection in outer space. The doodle, like most of the other 4,000+ Google has featured, was created by a team of designers and engineers.

The first Google doodle appear in 1998 when Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, marked their attendance at Burning Man with a stick figure behind the logo, according to Google.

In 2000, Google produced its first Valentine’s Day doodle. The feature has since become a staple on the search engine.

Check out the past ten years of Google Valentine’s Day doodles:

2010 Vancouver Olympics Valentines

source Google/Internet Archive

2011

source Google/Internet Archive

2012

source Google/Internet Archive

2013

source Google/Internet Archive

2014

source Google/Internet Archive

2015

source Google/Internet Archive

2016

source Google/Internet Archive

2017

source Google/Internet Archive

2018

source Google/Internet Archive

2019

source Google/Internet Archive

2020