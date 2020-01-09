A photographer edits Google Earth photos to showcase some of the world’s lesser-known destinations without even leaving his house

caption A scene from Sydney, Australia as taken from a Google Earth screenshot and edited with software including Snapseed. source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Photographer Daniel Celan uses Google Earth and photo editing software like Snapseed to create stunning images of destinations around the world.

The images, which he posts on his Instagram page, have recently gone viral for the way they make places look “more dramatic or eerie.”

“Since I can’t travel that much due to work, this is my ‘escape’ that turned into a hobby,” Celan told Insider.

He added that he hopes to promote lesser-known places to his audience: “Maybe it will bring them a tourist or two – so that thought makes me happy.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daniel Celan has taken photos from all over the world – and he’s never even had to leave home.

Celan takes screenshots from Google Earth, then is able to process and edit the images with apps such as Snapseed “to make it more dramatic or eerie.

“I’m a photographer and musician, always been interested in expressing myself through projects,” he told Insider.

“Mostly I go exploring rural places, rarely big cities. Since I can’t travel that much due to work, this is my ‘escape’ that turned into a hobby.”

From the skyscrapers of Hong Kong to the deserts of Saudi Arabia, the Antarctic coast, and even more obscure places like the African nation of Eritrea, Celan – who works at a marketing agency – publishes his work on his Instagram page, g.earth.photographer.

“My plan is to keep bringing interesting and quality uploads that will put a thought in your head: ‘I really wanna travel there!'” he said.

“I also tag every place I visit on Google Earth, so you know where it’s taken. I feel that’s some kind of promotion to unknown places I try to find. Maybe it will bring them a tourist or two – so that thought makes me happy.”

Scroll down to check out some of Celan’s best images.

St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Pago Pago International Airport in American Samoa.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Sedanau Island, Indonesia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Xigu Island, China.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Dyablya in Sakha County, Russia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Arzanah Island off the coast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Açude Castanhão, State of Ceará, Brazil.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Williams Lake in British Columbia, Canada.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Orleans City Bridge in France.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Lake Bindegolly in Australia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Hong Kong.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Russkiy, Primorskiy Kray, Russia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

The Northwestern Passages in Canada.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Apatity, Murmansk County, Russia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Part of the Tiergarten in Berlin.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Fredericia Vold, City Fredericia, Denmark.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Kavir National Park, Iran.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Adarte in Eritrea.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Al Huwaydi in Saudi Arabia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Al Rahman Mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Irtysh River, Kazakhstan.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Boeng, Chon Buri, Thailand.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Hamilton Island, Australia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Fields in Middenmeer, Netherlands.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Antarctica.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Yantai, Shandong, China.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Sydney, Australia.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

S’Espalmador, Balearic Islands, Spain.

source Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Read more:

Heartbreaking photos show animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

Mice brawling in a London tube station made for one of the best wildlife photos of the year

A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald’s are some of the year’s best nature photos

This very good dog in Arizona will be a puppy for life due to a rare condition

A Komodo dragon hit the beach wearing a turtle as a hat, and there’s video evidence