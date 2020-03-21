Check out 30 famous World Heritage sites you can virtually visit on Google Earth while social distancing

caption Google Earth. source Google Earth

Google Earth has a list of 30 UNESCO World Heritage sites to virtually visit and learn about online.

On Thursday, the US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory covering all international travel.

The advisory came as the coronavirus has infected more than 235,000 people and killed more than 9,700.

COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, might stop you from traveling, but you can still visit historical sites online using Google Earth. The tech company put together a list of 30 UNESCO World Heritage sites, with historical context and pins for each one.

The worldwide death toll of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is now more than 9,700, and the virus has infected more than 235,000 people.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement. On Tuesday, residents in the San Francisco Bay Area were ordered to “shelter in place” until April 7, meaning that they must remain in their homes except for essential travel for groceries and medicine. On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all employees at nonessential businesses to work from home.

Whether you’re sheltering in place or simply minimizing travel and social distancing, Google Earth can let you pretend to see the world.

1. The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is the only wonder of the ancient world that remains intact today.

caption Great Pyramid of Giza. source Google Earth

2. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India is a lasting example of 17th century Mughal architecture.

caption Taj Mahal. source Google Earth

3. The Sagrada Familia Catholic church in Barcelona, Spain was never actually completed, but it’s a stunning combination of Gothic and Art Nouveau architecture.

caption The Sagrada Familia. source Google Earth

4. The Towers of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are meant to recreate the universe in stone.

caption Towers of Angkor Wat. source Google Earth

5. The Seville Cathedral, or Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, is the largest Gothic cathedral in the world.

caption Seville Cathedral. source Google Earth

6. The Dolomites are a mountain range in northeastern Italy.

caption The Dolomites. source Google Earth

7. Borobudur Temple in Java, Indonesia, is an eighth-century Buddhist temple that was restored in the 1970s.

caption Borobudur Temple. source Google Earth

8. The Prambanan Temple in Indonesia has detailed carvings from the epic of Ramayana.

caption Prambanan Temple. source Google Earth

9. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial was the structure left standing after the atomic bomb was dropped on the city in 1945, and it’s been preserved exactly as it was on that day.

caption Hiroshima Peace Memorial. source Google Earth

10. Itsukushima Shrine in Japan was designed to look like it’s floating above the water.

caption Itsukushima Shrine. source Google Earth

11. Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto, Japan was home to Japan’s rulers from 1603 to 1868.

caption Nijo-jo Castle. source Google Earth

12. Tenryuji Temple from the 14th century is one of the Five Great Zen temples of Kyoto.

caption Tenryuji Temple. source Google Earth

13. Nishi Honganji Temple in Kyoto was at one point the head temple in the country.

caption Nishi Honganji Temple. source Google Earth

14. Himeji Jo Castle near Kobe, Japan is the most-visited castle in the country.

caption Himeji Jo Castle. source Google Earth.

15. The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London has the largest collection collection of living plants in the world.

caption Botanical Garden. source Google Earth

16. The Great Sphinx of Giza stands along the Nile River.

caption The Great Spinx. source Google Earth

17. The Palace of Versailles was home to French monarchs including Louis XIV.

caption Palace of Versailles. source Google Earth

18. Pompei shows a Roman colony preserved in ash by an eruption from Mount Vesuvius in 79 BCE.

caption Pompei. source Google Earth

19. Mill Network at Kinderdijk Elshout in the Netherlands has been in use since the Middle Ages.

caption Mill Network at Kinderdijk Elshout. source Google Earth

20. Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England is home to a prehistoric structure that historians are still debating the meaning of.

caption Stonehenge. source Google Earth

21. La Alhambra is a palace and fortress in Andalusia, Spain originally built in the ninth century and renovated in the 11th century under Moorish rule.

caption La Alhambra. source Google Earth

22. The Pawon Temple is one of two temples in the Borobudur Temple Compound in Java, Indonesia.

caption Pawon Temple. source Google Earth

23. The Church of Peace in Swidnica, Poland, was named after the Peace of Westphalia in 1648.

caption Church of Peace. source Google Earth

24. St. Michael’s Archangel Church in Binarowa, Poland, is one of the region’s historic wooden churches.

caption St. Michael’s Archangel Church. source Google Earth

25. The Monastery of San Millán de Yuso in Spain is considered the birthplace of modern Spanish.

caption The Monastery of San Millán de Yuso. source Google Earth

26. Jasovská Cave in Slovakia has been the source of archeological discoveries from the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods.

caption Jasovská Cave. source Google Earth

27. Sangiran Early Man Site in Java, Indonesia is the source of more than half of all known hominid fossils.

caption Sangiran Early Man Site. source Google Earth

28. The Holy Trinity St. Sergius Lavra in Sergiyev Posad, Russia is the spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Church.

caption The Holy Trinity St. Sergius Lavra. source Google Earth

29. Domica Cave in Jasov, Slovakia, was discovered in 1926, and evidence of humans living in the cave dates back to the Paleolithic era.

caption Domica Cave. source Google Earth

30. The Centennial Hall in Wroclaw, Poland, was started in 1911 and is an early example of reinforced concrete architecture.