Gmail appears to be down for more than 2,000 users

Google’s Gmail service is down for more than 2,000 users, according to the website Down Detector.

Most of the outages appear to be occurring in the United States in the East Coast area, according to Down Detector’s outage map.

The disruption comes after Google services like Gmail and YouTube went down in late March.

As of roughly 10:30 a.m. ET on April 8, Down Detector had received more than 2,000 reports from users who had experienced problems with the email provider. Google updated its G Suite Dashboard soon after to indicate that Gmail is experiencing a service disruption.

According to Down Detector’s live outage map, it looks like most of the outages are occurring on the east coast in the United States. Some outages also appear to have been reported in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Spain. Many of the reports involved users experiencing issues receiving messages, while a smaller portion had trouble logging in.

source Down Detector

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and question about when the outage would be fixed.

The company’s cloud infrastructure is also currently experiencing issues, according to the company’s dashboard.

The latest disruption comes after Google services like YouTube and Gmail were down for thousands of users at the end of March. Google attributed that outage to a router failure in Atlanta.

At the time of writing, apps like Snapchat and Pinterest also appear to be experiencing issues, according to Down Detector.

Several reports of Gmail outages also appeared on Twitter on Wednesday, with some users questioning why their Gmail accounts weren’t working.

The last time Google’s services went down, the issues were fixed roughly an hour later.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest.