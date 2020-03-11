The price for Google’s next Pixel smartphone may have just leaked, and it’s half the price of the Pixel 4

Google’s Pixel 4a, the rumored low-cost version of the Pixel 4 it’s rumored to be working on, will reportedly cost $400, according to a leaked billboard mockup posted by prolific leaker Evan Blass.

That would make it the same price as Google’s Pixel 3a and half the price of the $800 Pixel 4.

It’s one of several Pixel 4 leaks to have surfaced this week, coming after a video claiming to show a working version of the device recently leaked.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Google is planning to launch a new version of the Pixel 3a, its cheaper Pixel 3 alternative. Now, a new tweet from reliable leaker Evan Blass provides more evidence that another cheaper Google smartphone is on the way.

Blass posted photos that appear to show billboard mockups advertising the upcoming Google Pixel 4a, the less-expensive version of the Pixel 4 that’s said to be in the works. One image suggests the Pixel 4a will cost $400, making it the same price as the Pixel 3a and half the price of the $800 Pixel 4.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Blass has a strong track record when it comes to reporting accurate information on upcoming smartphones. Most recently, he published legitimate images showing what Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 Ultra looks like ahead of Samsung’s official unveil.

It’s one of several Pixel 4a leaks that have surfaced recently. Earlier this week, blog TechnoLike Plus posted a video claiming to show the Pixel 4a. The video revealed tons of details about the phone, including what it will look like, its processor, its memory and storage capacity, and more.

If the leaks are to be believed, we can expect the Pixel 4a to come with a borderless screen measuring around 5.7 or 5.8 inches, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, and a single-lens camera.

Google’s cheaper smartphone would come at a time when a wave of less-expensive smartphones are expected to enter the market after years of sky-high smartphone prices.

Apple, for example, is rumored to be developing a successor to its $400 iPhone SE from 2016 that would resemble the iPhone 8, but with the same processor that powers the iPhone 11 lineup. Electronics maker TCL is also launching a new Android phone called the TCL 10 Pro this year that will cost less than $500 and boasts high-end features like an edge-to-edge display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a quadruple camera.

Google launched the Pixel 3a and its larger counterpart, the 3a XL, at its Google I/O developer conference last year in May. There’s a chance the search giant could unveil the Pixel 4a around the same time, although the physical version of its annual event has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.