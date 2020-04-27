Google’s new $179 Pixel Buds are like AirPods for Android users, and you can buy them now

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google’s new Pixel Buds are now available to buy for $179.00 from Google’s online store, Best Buy, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.

The new Pixel Buds are direct answers to Apple’s AirPods – they’re wireless ear buds that come in a wireless charging case, and they have a few smart features, like pairing automatically with your Android phone and summoning Google Assistant.

They also have sweat-resistance and an in-ear design for a snug fit, making them a viable option for workouts.

Google introduced its new $179.00 Pixel Buds on Monday, which are available to buy from Google’s own store, Best Buy, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.

Google’s Pixel Buds are totally wireless earbuds that come in a charging case. In a sentence, the Pixel Buds are Google’s direct answer to Apple’s AirPods. They’re the Android user’s wireless ear buds that pair automatically with their Android phones, and summon Google Assistant.

Google touts up to five hours of listening time for the Pixel Buds, and two and a half hours for voice calls. The charging case, which can charge wirelessly or via USB-C, holds enough charge for 24 hours of battery life, or 12 hours of voice calls, in total. Charging the Pixel Buds in the battery case for just 10 minutes gives two hours of listening time, or one hour of talk time, Google claims.

Google Pixel Buds features

The Pixel Buds are also sweat resistant, and they have a snug in-ear design with small fins to help stabilize the Buds in your ear and keep them from falling out with too many vibrations.

The Pixel Buds have touch sensors on each bud for pretty typical audio controls, like skipping tracks, pausing, adjusting volume, and picking up phone calls.

Of note, the Google Pixel Buds don’t have active noise cancellation like the $250 AirPods Pro do. At $179.00, the Pixel Buds are cheaper than Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

First impressions of Google Pixel Buds

I’ve had the Pixel Buds for a few days, and they sound impressive for such small wireless ear buds. With that said, I’ve noticed some slight background hissing noise when playing music at low volumes. The noise is so quiet that you may not notice, but once you do notice, it’s impossible to ignore.

It’s a shame they don’t come with noise cancellation, but that would surely raise their price tag above $179.00. Plus, the in-ear design acts a little like ear plugs that block out some external noise, but not as much as active noise cancellation.