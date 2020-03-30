Here’s where you might recognize the cast of the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot from

caption Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, and Eli Brown will star on the upcoming “Gossip Girl” reboot. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hulu; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A “Gossip Girl” reboot is headed to HBO Max.

The cast will feature rising actors like Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, and Eli Brown.

You might recognize Doherty from his role on Hulu’s “High Fidelity,” while Lind starred in “Doctor Sleep.”

A “Gossip Girl” reboot is in the works at HBO Max, a new streaming service set to launch in May.

The show will introduce viewers to a new generation of actors, following in the steps of original stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester. Some of the reboot’s cast members have already been revealed and many of the actors are rising stars in Hollywood.

Keep reading to see what shows and movies you’ve probably seen the new cast members in.

Emily Alyn Lind portrayed Snakebite Andi in 2019’s “Doctor Sleep.”

caption Emily Alyn Lind in “Doctor Sleep.” source Warner Bros.

The movie was based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

Lind also starred as Ariel on CBS’ medical drama called “Code Black” and appeared on shows like “Revenge” and “All My Children.”

Deadline reported that Lind was cast on the reboot as Audrey, who “has been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there.”

Lind also has two sisters named Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted”) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Daybreak”) and their mom is “One Tree Hill” star Barbara Alyn Wood.

Eli Brown starred on “The Perfectionists,” a “Pretty Little Liars” spin-off.

caption Eli Brown on “The Perfectionists.” source Freeform

He played Dylan Walker, a talented cellist and a student at Beacon Heights University. “The Perfectionists” was canceled by Freeform after one season.

Brown also recently appeared on two episodes of the short-lived Netflix show “Spinning Out.”

Whitney Peak currently stars as Judith Blackwood on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

caption Whitney Peak on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” source Netflix

Judith is one of Faustus Blackwood’s twins.

Peak also appeared in the 2017 film “Molly’s Game,” which starred Jessica Chastain as the titular character.

Johnathan Fernandez starred as a medical examiner named Scorsese on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon.”

caption Johnathan Fernandez on “Lethal Weapon.” source Fox

Fernandez also appeared on shows like “Adam Ruins Everything” and “Younger.”

Jason Gotay appeared as Tootles in NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!”

caption Jason Gotay in February 2020. source Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The 2014 TV special also starred Allison Williams and Christopher Walken.

Theater fans might also recognize Gotay from his roles as Randall on Broadway’s “Bring It On: The Musical” and Che in New York City Center’s “Evita.”

Thomas Doherty most recently starred alongside Zoë Kravitz in Hulu’s “High Fidelity” series.

caption Thomas Doherty on “High Fidelity.” source Hulu

The show is a gender-flipped take on Nick Hornby’s 1995 book of the same name, which also led to a 2000 movie that starred John Cusack. On the show, Doherty portrayed a Scottish guitarist named Liam.

Doherty, who hails from Scotland, also portrays a vampire named Sebastian on “Legacies,” The CW’s spin-off of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.”

You might also recognize Doherty from his role as a pirate named Harry, the son of Captain Hook, in Disney’s “Descendants” films

Tavi Gevinson is a blogger-turned-actress and frequent attendee at fashion shows.

caption Tavi Gevinson in May 2019. source Walter McBride/Getty Images

Gevinson gained a following after founding a fashion blog called Style Rookie in 2008, at 11 years old. Two years later, she launched an online magazine called Rookie, geared toward teens. Gevinson’s popularity also led her to score invites to fashion shows and she appeared on the cover of New York Magazine twice: first in 2014 after graduating high school and again in 2019.

On the acting front, Gevinson appeared on shows like Fox’s “Scream Queens” and NBC’s “Parenthood.” She also voiced a character on Netflix’s animated show “Neo Yokio.”

Adam Chanler-Berat is a Broadway star.

caption Adam Chanler-Berat in December 2019. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Chanler-Berat made his Broadway debut in “Next to Normal” before appearing in productions of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Amélie,” and “Saint Joan.”

He has also guest-starred on shows like “It Could Be Worse,” “Elementary,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Model Zion Moreno starred as Fleur in “K-12,” a film that musician Melanie Martinez directed, wrote, and starred in.

caption Zion Moreno in September 2019. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Melanie Martinez/Atlantic Records

The coming-of-age movie was released in 2019.

Kristen Bell, known for her roles on “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars,” is returning as the “Gossip Girl” narrator.

Bell is also the voice of Anna in Disney’s “Frozen” films. She has starred in comedies like “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “CHIPS,” too.