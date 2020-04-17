Some Florida beaches are already starting to reopen after officials were criticized for not shutting them down right away during spring break

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing some state beaches in north Florida to reopen, according to the Associated Press, despite the fact that the state continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases. As of April 16, Florida has reported over 24,000 cases of the virus, with nearly 700 deaths.

DeSantis, who initially left it up to local officials to shut down their beaches and other establishments, said at a news conference on Friday that some counties can start reopening their beaches if they want to, adding that it was important for people to get fresh air.

“Do it in a good way,” DeSantis said. “Do it in a safe way.”

As result, the beaches in Duval County will be reopening with restricted hours – from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. Meanwhile, St. Johns County, the county where DeSantis lives, will reopen its beaches with limited hours from 6 a.m. to noon daily.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations,” Mayor Curry said in a video. “We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient.”

Gatherings of 50 or more people are still banned, but people are encouraged to social distance on the beach, as exercise activities such as surfing and running are allowed.

“Walk to exercise, not to socialize,” Dawn C. Allicock, Director and Health Officer of Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County, said in a press release. “As long as individuals adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing, getting exercise and fresh air can be beneficial for our citizens’ physical and mental health.”

DeSantis faced backlash last month after refusing to issue a statewide order to close Florida beaches in March during spring break, leaving local governments to take action against the influx of young people who came to their cities. As Business Insider previously reported, tourism is an $86 billion industry for the state.

When DeSantis finally issued a statewide stay-at-home order on April 1, he also put in a mandate that said local authorities cannot place restrictions stronger than his statewide regulations. Under his regulations, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is an essential business, and he still refuses to bar church services.