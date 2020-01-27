The 8 best memes that came out of the 2020 Grammys

caption Billy Porter, Nick Jonas, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande all provided meme-worthy moments at this year’s Grammys source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/CSTAR/CSTAR/Steve Granitz/WireImage

The 2020 Grammys did not disappoint, with plenty of amusing reactions on the red carpet and in the ceremony, some iconic, meme-spawning outfits, and a couple of great viewer spots.

Billy Porter’s hat and Ariana Grande’s dress were instantly iconic for a variety of reasons.

Billie Eilish didn’t want to win her fifth Grammy, and Nick Jonas had food stuck in his teeth during his performance.

Billy Porter’s hat featuring motorized ‘diamond-curtains’

Me: I hate drama Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

Billie Porter’s hat was a Twitter sensation on Sunday night as the motorized ‘diamond-curtains’ (not the official name) proved a bountiful source of memes, and it’s not hard to see why.

when someone mentions potato skins pic.twitter.com/CXLgK23Nyr — ceeks (@70Ceeks) January 27, 2020

We can probably all relate to this.

Me getting ready to reply, “per my last email” pic.twitter.com/ug5QhXwQqd — Kevin Glueck (@kevin_glueck) January 27, 2020

Me: I can’t go out, I’m trying to save money this week

Friend: wanna go to happy hour?

Me:

pic.twitter.com/1bPdx0Fzaw — dunc city (@whduncan) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande’s HUGE dress

Grande took up a lot of space at the Grammys in her stunning, gigantic dress.

But some people thought of another dress when they saw Grande’s outfit – a comparison that probably isn’t a compliment given what happens in the “Bridesmaids” scene.

Nick Jonas performed with food stuck in his teeth, and people want to be the food

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

Apparently Nick Jonas didn’t look in a mirror before his Grammy performance. He looked great anyway but he will probably regret not having a quick check. Rumours are that it is spinach in his teeth, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago — Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020

There are also some conspiracy theorists churning up their own ideas.

#NickJonas has cilantro on his teeth and honestly fucking relate.. pic.twitter.com/cIZgNLPE9n — LUPE ☆ (@guacaloopy) January 27, 2020

Apparently some people want to be the spinach in Jonas’ teeth.

I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas’ teeth. — ???? (@hawaiinshits) January 27, 2020

Or, worse, they want to eat the spinach from his teeth…

I would eat the greens out of Nick Jonas teeth if he wasn’t married 😀 #teamvirgo #virgo ♍️ https://t.co/5GWDKoK1Y8 — LOVE, WILL (@willmack1987) January 27, 2020

Uncanny.

The spinach in Nick Jonas’s teeth at the #Grammys : pic.twitter.com/8SKHNwMI5q — Akira Maidique (@AkiraMaidique) January 27, 2020

You can ALWAYS see Lil Nas X

Fun fact, no matter where you are in the Staples Center you can always see Lil Nas X #grammys pic.twitter.com/IEMCOhlCdR — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 27, 2020

Lil Nas X wore a hot-pink outfit including a cowboy hat and harness. And you could see him everywhere. Like, everywhere.

lil nas x over here looking like pepto bismol #Grammys ???????? pic.twitter.com/EKhp6ei1hc — ????????????????????????₇ is seeing bts! (@kookieonfilm) January 27, 2020

Some thought that his outfit reminded them of something, though.

The photos of ari and lil nas x are the only thing getting me through my school day pic.twitter.com/QpM9HqgqTT — tinkerbell ???? (@fxcchina) January 27, 2020

They helped some others get through their day, though.

Lewis Capaldi living his best life at his first-ever Grammys

Lewis Capaldi tweeted this just before the ceremony started.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi proved that they have one of the cutest friendships out there when they danced together backstage.

Mais um video de Shawn e Camila cantando ‘Steal My Girl’ em after-party do #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/k5ExLcAklh — Chão Mendes (@chaomendespage) January 27, 2020

And Lewis Capaldi also danced and sang with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Shawn, Camila, Lewis Capaldi i Niall Horan na After Party #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RTp7qCzipW — Shawn Mendes Poland Media (@shawnpol_media) January 27, 2020

And then Mendes, Cabelo, Capaldi, and Niall Horan broke the internet by singing together stood on top of a table.

Billie Eilish didn’t want to win but did, and upset Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande fans along the way

“Please don’t be me. Please.” Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish really didn’t want to win her fourth Grammy of the year, but did so anyway – winning Best Record of the Year with “Bad Guy” and beating Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” in the process.

Billie Eilish at 18 – wins the top 5 grammys

Me: can barely get out of bed pic.twitter.com/WcA6Mg0Ars — Zoe delicate stan #1 ???? (@delicatestan1) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish became the youngest person ever to win Best Album of the Year and won four more Grammys – all at the age of 18. What were you doing at 18-years-old?

I love Billie SO much but Lana Del Rey deserved the album of the year more than anyone im really upset #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zF7YHvMb9I — L*v (@nothinmatters13) January 27, 2020

While people love Billie Eilish winning five Grammys, people do not love the fact that Lana Del Rey has yet to win a Grammy and yet again went home empty-handed.

I cant believe billie eilish won with the lyric “might seduce your dad type” why didnt lana win aoty for Born to Die then bitch, same energy but Lana actually did manage to seduce someones dad. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4pxpFJhUqP — Bog (@TKensa) January 27, 2020

The love for Lana Del Rey was strong, but the love for Billie Eilish’s lyrics in “Bad Guy,” which won record and song of the year, was not so much.

And people were REALLY not happy that Ariana Grande won nothing…

Grande was a lot of people’s favourite for several of the top awards last night, but lost them all to Billie Eilish.

Tyler, the Creator being petty

Tyler, the Creator replied to a tweet from nine years ago from someone telling him he’d never win a Grammy, proving the man wrong and proving that dreams can come true and you can be petty as they do.

“ Speak it into existence ”

Tyler The Creator #Grammy pic.twitter.com/6jGQeEhvgj — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) January 27, 2020

Shawn Mendes and Timothee Chalamet might be secret twins

Looks like Shawn Mendes' stylist is another fan of Timothée's style #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gZmKws692J — Timothée Updates (@chalametgreta) January 27, 2020

Someone spotted that Shawn Mendes and Timothee Chalamet very much radiate the same energy. Pretty, floppy hair, pink suit.