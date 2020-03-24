A grandfather met his grandson for the first time through a window due to social distancing, and the moment was captured in a powerful photo

caption Baby Faolán meets his grandfather through a window. source Twitter/emmabethgall

A grandfather had to meet his newborn grandson for the first time through a window due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

A photo of the moment posted by baby Faolán’s aunt Emma is trending on Twitter.

Many people have expressed how heartbreaking they find the picture.

Emma tweeted that both baby and grandfather are doing well and oblivious to their fame.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A powerful photo of a grandfather meeting his baby grandson for the first time through a window due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has struck a chord online.

The image was taken by newborn baby Faolán’s mother Emma, and posted on Twitter by his aunt, also named Emma.

It shows Faolán’s father Míchéal cradling his son by the window, as the newborn meets his grandfather for the first time through the glass.

Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time ???????????? pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020

“Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time,” Emma wrote.

The image was rapidly shared by Twitter users who felt moved by it – Emma’s tweet now has 96,000 retweets and 722,000 likes.

“This breaks my heart,” wrote fitness influencer Carly Rowena.

“Papa’s face is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” said writer and host Sara Benincasa.

“This crushed me. I can’t wait to see the cuddle photos one day Emma. Wishing good health and happiness to your family,” added sports anchor Danielle Michaud.

In a follow-up tweet, Emma said that Faolán is “doing great and oblivious to his new fame.”

Thanks everyone for your lovely messages! The good news is baby Faolán is doing great and oblivious to his new fame. Also Faolán is my nephew and it is my brother Míchéal holding him. His Mammy (whose name is also Emma) took the picture. pic.twitter.com/GZskMJdwgI — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 22, 2020

She added: “My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame. He wouldn’t let me take a pic of him but he’s smiling!

“My brother lives about 2 minutes away from him so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn’t come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon.”