7 great TV shows you can watch this weekend

"Schitt's Creek" is a PopTV original series.

This week, we think you should watch three new or ongoing series: Netflix's "Feel Good," FX on Hulu's "Devs," and PopTV's "Schitt's Creek."

We also recommend watching episodes of "Jeopardy!" on different streaming platforms, and reruns of "The Great British Baking Show" and "Downton Abbey" on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“Feel Good” (Netflix)

caption Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie star as Mae and George in “Feel Good.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Stand-up comic Mae Martin navigates a passionate, messy new relationship with her girlfriend, George, while dealing with the challenges of sobriety.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

Audience score: 97%

“Feel Good” is the kind of perfect, short show you can binge in an afternoon and feel, well, good about. Telling the autobiographical story of comedian (and recovered addict) Mae Martin as she falls in love and tries to balance her mental health, it’s funny and earnest and endearing and raw all at once. Don’t miss this one.

“The Great British Baking Show” (BBC/Channel 4/PBS)

caption “The Great British Baking Show” (also known “The Great British Bake Off”) is streaming on Netflix, PBS, and BBC. source BBC/Netflix

PBS description: “Follow the trials and tribulations of passionate amateur bakers whose goal is to be named the U.K.’s best. Each week, the bakers tackle a different skill, the difficulty of which increases as the competition unfolds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

Audience score: 98%

This wholesome reality baking competition has found fame for good reason. It’s absolutely lovely. Every season is worth watching for the educational recipe challenges and gorgeous amateur baking creations.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, we recommend starting with that platform’s “Collection One” and “Collection Three” for the best cast of reality-show characters we’ve ever had the pleasure of watching.

“Westworld” (HBO)

caption Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, and Vincent Cassel all costar in HBO’s “Westworld.” source HBO

HBO description: “Follow the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

Audience score: 81%

Season three of this HBO drama kicked off last month. This series is notorious for its complex storylines and confounding plot twists, but it’s a must-watch for any fan of sci-fi. The first season is especially rich with phenomenal writing and performances from the many A-list actors including Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.

“Devs” (FX on Hulu)

caption Sonoya Mizuno as Lily in “Devs.” source Raymond Liu/FX

FX description: “A young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

Audience score: 69%

Another sci-fi series, “Devs” is a new show that any fan of sci-fi should be watching. Written and directed by Alex Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”), the series does a great job with building tension episode by episode. What unfolds is a beautiful and mind-bending narrative centered on the philosophies of determinism and quantum mechanics.

“Schitt’s Creek” (PopTV)

caption Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara as Alexis and Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek” season six. source PopTV

PopTV description: “When outrageously wealthy video-store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and their two twentysomething children -hipster gallerist David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy) – suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small backwoods town Johnny once bought as a joke.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

Audience score: 95%

Showrunner (and series) star Dan Levy has created one of the best comedies on television right now. The small-town comedy shtick gives way to fantastic character development and heart-melting romantic subplots.

If you want to watch the final season currently airing on PopTV, read our guide on how to stream new episodes here. You can stream the first five seasons on Netflix now.

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

caption Maggie Smith as fan-favorite Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. source Focus Features

PBS description: “The award-winning series from Julian Fellowes spans 12 years of gripping drama centered on a great English estate on the cusp of a vanishing way of life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

Audience score: 95%

“Downton Abbey” is simply one of the all-time great dramas. With a fantastic cast of characters, vibrant costume and set designs that transport you to the 1920s, and soap-opera worthy twists and turns, it’s escapism at its best.

You can stream “Downton Abbey” on Amazon Prime or on PBS’s site with a cable login.

“Jeopardy!” (ABC)

caption Alex Trebek is the legendary host of “Jeopardy!” source Kris Connor/Getty Images

ABC description: “‘Jeopardy!’ is a classic game show — with a twist. The answers are given first, and the contestants supply the questions.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

Netflix has syndicated several “Jeopardy!” tournaments that are a delight for any trivia nerds out there, and Hulu also has new episodes available to stream. Whether you’re an existing “Jeopardy!” fan or have never tuned into the show before, the episodes are a perfect 20-minute dose of TV for when you’re not sure what else to watch.