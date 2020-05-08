Gregory and Travis McMichael arrested for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot dead while jogging unarmed in Georgia

caption A cross with flowers sits near the intersection of Satilla Rd. and Holmes Rd. in the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed May 7, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery was shot during a confrontation with an armed father and son on Feb. 23. source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Two men have been arrested for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot while on a jog outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a statement on Thursday that it arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34.

Both men have been charged with murder and aggravated assault and were taken into custody.

According to the bureau, Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when the two men confronted Arbery with two firearms. According to the statement, it was Travis McMichael who shot and killed Arbery.

This is a developing story.