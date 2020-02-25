Activists Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai met for the first time

Greta Thunberg met Malala Yousafzai at the University of Oxford on Tuesday.

The two activists posed for pictures together on campus.

Thunberg, 17, is known for drawing attention to global warming while Yousafzai, 22, is best known as a champion for women’s education.

Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai, perhaps the world’s best known activists, met for the first time on Tuesday.

The two young women posted pictures to social media showing them meeting at the University of Oxford, where 22-year-old Malala is currently an undergraduate student.

Malala was 15 years old in 2012 when she was shot by a Taliban gunman for fighting to let girls like herself go to school. She continues to be a champion for women’s education.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

Thunberg is a Swedish teenager who has gained notoriety for holding school strikes to draw attention to the climate crisis.

“She’s the only friend I’d skip school for,” Malala joked while sharing a picture of the two meeting.

In another post on Instagram, Thunberg wrote that Malala was her “role model.”

Malala won a Nobel Peace Prize for her work advancing women’s education in 2014, and Thunberg has been nominated for the same prize the past two years.

According to Reuters, Thunberg, 17, is in the UK to take part in a school protest in Bristol.