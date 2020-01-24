Musician Grimes appears to have confirmed her pregnancy on Twitter, adding to speculation that she and Elon Musk are having a baby

caption Elon Musk and Grimes source Pascal Le Segretiain/Getty Images, left, and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Pop singer Grimes may have confirmed her pregnancy in a tweet posted on Thursday, adding to rumors that she and billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk are expecting a child.

In the tweet, she posted references to “my baby” and “my unborn child,” coming after she disputed reports that she had created a new social media account for a forthcoming child.

Speculation that Grimes is pregnant has been ongoing since earlier this month when she posted an Instagram photo of herself with an artificial fetus Photoshopped into her stomach.

Pop star Grimes may have confirmed her pregnancy in a tweet posted on Thursday, further fueling speculation that’s been ongoing for weeks about whether she’s having a baby with boyfriend and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“It is not a social media account for my unborn child,” the 31-year-old singer wrote in reference to the social media account she recently launched for WarNymph, a digital avatar that she says has been in the works for a year. “Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting.”

A representative for Grimes did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for confirmation regarding her pregnancy.

As I’ve mentioned many times in the past, @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I’ve been working on for over a year.

It is not a social media account for my unborn child. Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting. — ༺GRIMES༻ ???? (@Grimezsz) January 23, 2020

The comments came as the singer disputed reports indicating that the WarNymph social media accounts were created for a forthcoming child. The WarNymph digital avatar, which Grimes has posted photos of on her own Twitter and Instagram accounts, resembles a cherub, possibly contributing to the speculation that it was created for her rumored upcoming child. The WarNymph Twitter account has existed since November 2018, but the Instagram account appears to have been created recently. Both accounts are currently private.

Speculation that Grimes may be pregnant with Elon Musk’s child began earlier this month when she posted an Instagram photo of herself with a fetus Photoshopped into her stomach. She also seemingly implied that she was pregnant in a comment on the photo, writing the following: “Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

The relationship between Grimes and Musk became public when the pair attended the Met Gala in 2018, after Page Six reported that they had been quietly dating before then. Most recently, their relationship was thrust into the spotlight again after many had speculated that Grimes played the role of the “cybergirl” hologram featured in Tesla’s Cybertruck unveil from November.

Grimes is expected to release her next studio album, “Miss Anthropocene,” on February 21.