Grimes may be pregnant, and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spectators including presidential candidate Andrew Yang and rapper Azealia Banks

The singer Grimes may have announced she’s pregnant in a caption-less Instagram post that showed her pregnant with a fetus digitally added onto her stomach, prompting a flurry of commentary online.

The US presidential candidate Andrew Yang congratulated Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk in a tweet.

The rapper Azealia Banks, who publicly feuded with Musk last year, told Business Insider’s Kate Taylor that she was “tremendously proud” of Grimes and that the pair were “the first of their kind to do such a thing,” when she saw the post.

Banks isn’t alone in commenting on the couple’s penchant for merging tech and art to bend expectations. After an initial flurry of speculation that the baby’s father was Musk, spectators have rushed to crack alien jokes about the maybe-fetus.

In a fiery Instagram post with a fetus digitally added onto her stomach, the singer Grimes may have announced she is pregnant. Or she could simply be teasing her new album, “Miss Anthropocene,” set to be released in February.

But the post, in which Grimes appeared topless, has made waves on social media. People have speculated whether the pregnancy is real and whether Grimes was having the baby with her on-again, off-again partner Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Friends and feuders alike have congratulated the couple. And numerous people have found the news easy fodder to crack alien jokes.

The Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang kept it simple, tagging Musk and Grimes in a congratulatory tweet. Musk has endorsed Yang.

The rapper Azealia Banks told Business Insider’s Kate Taylor that she was “tremendously proud of C. Elon is extraordinary.” Perhaps in reference to Grimes’ ambiguous post, she added: “They are the first of their kind to do such a thing. The merging of Tech & Art pushed thru Pop Culture’s lens.”

Banks has a sometimes-rocky relationship with the couple, posting on Instagram once that “staying in Elon musks house has been like a real like episode of ‘Get Out.'” A series of Instagram stories in August 2018 detailing Banks’ weekend with the couple provided fodder for those looking to crack jokes about the maybe-baby online.

Still others opted to crack jokes that Grimes and Musk might spawn an alien. Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, is a proponent of colonizing Mars:

