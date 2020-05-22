A grocery store chain in Missouri replaced the ingredients on its salad bars with beer and mini liquor bottles

caption One grocery store in Missouri had the creative idea of replacing lettuce and vegetables with beer and mini alcohol bottles. source Dierbergs Markets

Dierbergs, a grocery store chain in Missouri, has replaced its salad bars with beer and alcohol.

A store in Manchester, Missouri, had the idea, and it quickly caught on in stores across the state. Some supermarkets even created their own versions, like snack bars and energy bars.

People have loved the idea, and one store director told Insider that “it gave people a laugh and made some people smile.”

When salad bars sat empty at grocery stores across the county, one store in Missouri had the idea to turn it into a minibar.

Dierbergs in Manchester, Missouri, closed its salad bar in March, leaving employees to brainstorm a new way to use the empty space.

They decided to fill the salad bar with mini bottles of alcohol and beer. The “salad” in the salad bar sign was crossed out.

“We had some real estate, and we were trying to put a little humor into our daily chaotic life,” Rick Rodemacher, the store director, told Insider.

My grocery store has replaced the salad in the salad bar with…. liquor. pic.twitter.com/eGemUkvbj8 — Emily A. (@emzorbit) May 19, 2020

Other Dierbergs stores caught wind of the concept and started their own versions.

One grocery store designed a tiki-themed bar, while another used snacks for a snack bar.

caption One store turned the salad bar into a tiki bar. source Dierbergs Markets

Rodemacher said it’s been great to give people a laugh, and the bars have been well received

“It’s pretty remarkable to get acknowledged for things that we do day in and day out,” Rodemacher said.

A picture of the bar was shared on Twitter, and shortly after, people across Missouri were sharing their grocery store’s version.

Dierbergs salad bar rlly said “turn up” pic.twitter.com/OkIZjBG5IX — ???? james (@jamesiegl) May 18, 2020

Rodemacher said the idea encapsulated what the grocery store stands for.

“As a company, we’ve always thrived to be creative and change with the times and deal with what cards we’re dealt,” he said.