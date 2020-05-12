GrubHub surges 37% on report of potential takeover by Uber

caption GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney (C) applauds after ringing the opening bell before the company’s IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York April 4, 2014. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

GrubHub stock spiked as much as 37% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Uber made a takeover offer for the food delivery company.

Both firms are in negotiations and could close a deal before the end of the month, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The news prompted a trading halt for GrubHub shares. The company now trades positive for 2020, with Tuesday’s surge wiping out the last of its virus-induced losses.

Uber soared as much as 5.6% on the news.

Uber’s Eats business competes with Chicago-based GrubHub, and has leaned heavily on the segment to make up for lost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Uber is valued at roughly $55 billion, while the latter company has a market cap of roughly $5.3 billion.

GrubHub traded at $56.94 per share as of 11:25 a.m. ET Tuesday, up 19% year-to-date.

Uber traded at $33.19 per share, up 10% year-to-date.

