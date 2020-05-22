Gudou Holdings Limited Embark on Revitalisation and Transformation

Integrate with the Online New Retail Model

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 May 2020 – Gudou Holdings Limited (“Gudou Holdings” or “Company”, which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 8308), a well-known hot spring resort and hotel operator and tourism property developer, presents its vibrant and creative new image to the public.

The Group worked with top KOLs to strengthen the promotion of its hot spring hotels and resort facilities, via Xiaohongshu, a popular e-commerce and social media platform in mainland China, and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. KOLs recommend the best photo spots in the resorts and create different ambience through a variety of social media content formats such as live-streaming and short videos, with a view to showing the beautiful scenery all year round of the Gudou Hot Spring Resort in Xinhui District, Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, and the youthful atmosphere to consumers.

In the era of Internet, consumption patterns continue to innovate. With regard to the innovative consumption experiences, Gudou has established the Mini Program “Gudou Hot Spring Shop” in WeChat in order to strengthen the interactions between the Group and its customers by leveraging WeChat’s own ecology. Through the app, the Group’s six themed hotels, namely Royal Spa Hotel, Yuequan Huju Hotel, Gudou Lakeview Tulip Inn Hotel, Mountain Seaview Hotel, Joyful Hotel and Hot Spring Villa Hotel and so on, promote various products, such as the traditional dried orange peels that remarkably symbolise Xinhui District, the authentically flavoured handmade chili sauce in the region, and the seasonal small green mandarin in Xinhui. Not only did they enhance tourists’ experience, they also increased sales channels and broadened the Group’s source of income, giving full play to the unique advantages of social e-commerce. The Group also cooperated with online travel agencies. Tourists can make all their travel bookings directly through the Mini Program of the online travel agencies.

Apart from strengthening interaction with consumers through different channels, the Group constantly enhances its hotel facilities. The Mountain Seaview Waterpark in Gudou Hot Spring Resort has been upgraded and transformed into different zones such as “The Planet Training Camp”, “The Planet Windmill Park”, “The Planet Check-in Place”, “Constellation Cabin” and gigantic art installations of the planet, which bring new experience of discovering The Planet Waterpark. It also features green and clear lake waters, soft sandy beaches, lush jungle, magnificent waterfalls and a children’s waterpark formed by spectacular rocks. The Group has stepped up publicity efforts by hosting various mass events to attract more tourists.

Mr. HON Chi Ming, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Group, said, “Wise consumers have increasingly sophisticated demands for products and services. The only way to stand out from the fierce market competition and maintain our leading position is to get closer to consumers and innovate constantly with boundless creativity. The Group’s latest revitalisation and transformation not only transforms the Group’s image, but also represents the revitalisation of our corporate culture. We will leverage the advantages of the six hotels of the Group, as well as the influence of KOLs and online platforms, to develop the new retail strategy that combines online and offline channels to expand the customer base of Gudou. With increasing consumers’ awareness of healthcare, the Group captures the market demand and continues to offer leisure and healthcare experience. Meanwhile, under the trend of new retail, we focus on meeting customers’ travel preferences when developing new brand promotion channels in order to fortify our leading position as the hot spring resort in the mainland China market while at the same time bringing more diversified new travel destinations and products to the Group and injecting new growth momentum into the business.”

