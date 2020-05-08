SURVIVING LAYOFFS: What you need to know before, during, and after cutbacks at your company to find a new job quickly

source REUTERS/Susana Vera

The US is seeing record levels of job loss. In April alone, Americans lost 20.5 million jobs, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression, according to Labor Department data.

If you’ve been laid off, it’s important to take steps to ensure you have all of the information you need to collect severance and other unemployment benefits. You also should take time to care for your mental health. Once you’re ready, you can start looking for a new job.

Business Insider compiled a guide to everything you need to know if you’ve been laid off based on information from career experts, executives, and people who have turned their careers around during tough economic times.

What you should do right now if you’ve been laid off

How to handle stock options: 5 immediate steps to navigate your stock options if you’ve been laid off from a startup and want to make the best financial choices for your future

What to do if you think you’re being laid off: 8 steps to take if you think you’ll be laid off or furloughed so you can have peace of mind if the unexpected happens

Filing for unemployment benefits: How to file for unemployment benefits if you lose your job during the coronavirus pandemic

Taking care of mental health

Compassionate layoffs: The startup founder’s guide to letting people go efficiently and compassionately, if you have no other choice in a time of crisis

Compassionate layoffs at Airbnb: A memo from Airbnb’s CEO announcing huge staff cuts is a case study in how leaders can conduct layoffs in a compassionate way

Protecting your emotional health: Psychologists recommend taking these 4 steps to improve your mental health if you recently lost your job and are struggling with depression

When it’s time to start the job search

Searching for a job during an economic downturn: Recruiters and career coaches who survived the Great Recession share their most urgent advice for finding a job during a new economic downturn

An email template for job searching: Use this exact email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job during a recession

Emailing hiring managers: How to write an email that gets the hiring manager’s attention at your dream company

Using your stimulus check to invest in your career: How to use your $1,200 stimulus check to invest in your career, so you can find a dream job or finally advance in your current role