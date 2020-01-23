MAKING BIG MONEY: The ultimate guides to breaking into careers with 6-figure salaries

- source
- Rachel Nixon
- You want to increase your salary in your current position but you don’t know how to get that promotion, or you’re thinking about a career change and hoping to bolster your earnings.
- These guides will point you in the right direction to start making more dollar signs by shifting toward freelancing or learning new skills.
Looking for a career move that can boost cash flow? These professions and positions help add the good kind of zeros to your salary. Read these articles to help you combine a career you love with a paycheck you want – and for advice on how to get there.
Management consultant: How to get onto the partner track at McKinsey and make millions, according to 3 management-consulting headhunters and a former McKinsey HR manager
Engineer: The best way to teach yourself to code and land a six-figure job, from 5 people who’ve done it
Freelancer: The ultimate guide to going freelance – and making more than you did at a full-time gig
Ghostwriter: How to become a freelance ghostwriter, according to someone who left her $50,000-a-year banking job and now makes $80,000 a year on her own time
Graphic designer: The best way to build a client base and make 6 figures as a freelance graphic designer, according to 6 people who are currently doing it
Marketing consultant: The ultimate guide to breaking into marketing consulting and making 6 figures, from people who did it
Real estate agent: How to make 6 figures as an independent real estate agent, according to someone who did it