Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s longest-reigning queen — and the wealthiest. Here are all the Guinness World Records she holds.

caption Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives in Scotland in 2015. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth holds six Guinness World Records.

She is the world’s longest-reigning queen and longest-reigning living monarch.

The Queen appears on the currencies of 35 countries, holding the record for most currencies featuring the same individual.

Her estimated wealth of $504 million in 2012 established her as the world’s wealthiest queen.

At 94 years old and with 68 years on the British throne, Queen Elizabeth has led an extraordinary life. So extraordinary, in fact, that she has broken multiple Guinness World Records.

Here are six world records the Queen holds among her many accolades.

Queen Elizabeth holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest British queen.

caption Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in 2017. source CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth turned 94 in April. Her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, previously held the record at age 81.

In fact, she’s the oldest current monarch in the world.

caption Queen Elizabeth waves at Trooping the Colour in 2019. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The previous record holder, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, died on January 23, 2015 at the age of 90.

Queen Elizabeth is also the world’s longest-reigning queen.

Queen Elizabeth inherited the British throne on February 6, 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. As of her 94th birthday on April 21, 2020, she has reigned for 68 years and 75 days.

She is also the longest-reigning living monarch.

The record had previously been held by King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who died after a 70-year reign on October 13, 2016.

The Queen also holds the record for most currencies featuring the same individual.

caption GBP banknotes. source Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth appears on the currencies of over 35 countries, overtaking Queen Victoria (21 countries) and King George V (19 countries).

She has plenty of money of her own and holds the record of the world’s wealthiest queen.

The queen’s total wealth, which includes fine art, jewelry, and English estates, added up to around $504 million in 2012, The Sunday Times reported.