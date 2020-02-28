‘Game of Thrones’ star Gwendoline Christie put a chic spin on an ’80s trend in a jacket with high shoulder pads

caption Gwendoline Christie wore a statement coat to the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris on Thursday. source Peter White/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie arrived at the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris on Thursday wearing a head-turning outfit.

She wore a coat designed with oversized shoulder pads that looked like wings.

Christie paired the statement outerwear with an all-black look and platform boots.

It was impossible to miss Gwendoline Christie’s outfit when she arrived at the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris on Thursday.

The “Game of Thrones” star wore a coat designed with oversized shoulder pads that looked like wings. She paired the coat with a black top, black pants, and leather platform boots with a clear heal.

caption The shoulders on Gwendoline Christie’s coat almost looked like wings. source Splash News

The jacket, which is from Rick Owens’ spring/summer 2020 collection, proves that dramatic sleeves are going to be a huge trend this year. Shoulder pads were popular in the ’80s and have slowly started making a comeback, with designers at New York Fashion Week showing multiple looks featuring statement-making sleeves.

Christie showed off her outfit on Instagram, writing in the caption: “I ???? @rickowensonline.”

The actress also shared another photo on her Instagram Story in which she posed against a mirror, showing off her platform boots.

caption Christie shared a closer look at her outfit on Instagram. source @gwendonlineuniverse/Instagram

Christie is no stranger to having fun with her fashion choices. At the 2019 Emmys, she wore a white-and-red dress by Gucci that looked like a robe. “Game of Thrones” fans thought the outfit was a subtle nod to Brienne and Jaime’s love story because it was designed with lion details.

caption Gwendoline Christie attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the 2019 premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Christie also showed off the dramatic flowing sleeves of her Iris Van Herpen gown on the red carpet.