Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s 15-year-old daughter has turned trolling her mom into an art form

caption Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo on Instagram of her daughter hilariously trolling her. source Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Apple Martin expertly trolled her mother – Gwyneth Paltrow – on Wednesday for some of the unusual products GOOP, her lifestyle brand, sells.

Paltrow posted a photo of her daughter’s snarky interpretation of her mother’s to-do list, which read: “Make more vagina eggs and candles.”

Apple has previously called out her famous mom, instructing the actress not to post photos to social media without her “consent.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s 15-year-old daughter, Apple, has a pretty funny take on what her wellness guru mother does all day.

While staying home amid the coronavirus, Apple wrote an imagined to-do list for her mother, which poked fun at Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, and some of its questionable products.

Paltrow clearly didn’t mind the harmless teasing, because she posted a photo of the made-up list, which read: “Make more vagina eggs & candles.” Paltrow tagged the photo #quaranteen in the caption.

The 15-year-old was referencing the site’s vaginal eggs, which cost between $55 and $66 and are about the size of a ping-pong ball. Goop has made claims that the product can help balance a woman’s hormones, prevent a uterus from sagging and make menstrual cycles more regular, among other benefits. In a 2018 settlement, Goop paid $145,000 in civil penalties for making unsubstantiated claims about the eggs.

More recently, Goop started selling a vagina-scented candle for $75, which sold out within hours.

caption Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, poked fun at some of the products Goop, her lifestyle brand, sells. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time Apple publicly called out her famous mom.

When the actress posted a photo of the pair on a ski trip last year, Apple expressed what many teens across the globe feel when a parent shares a picture without permission.

“Mom we have discussed this,”Apple wrote in a now-deleted comment. “You may not post anything without my consent.”

Paltrow was quick to defend herself.

“You can’t even see your face!” she wrote.

The post sparked an online debate about how much parents should share about their children’s lives on social media.

The “Shakespeare in Love” actress got it right when she posted photos to celebrate her daughter’s birthday two months later.

Paltrow shared ‘Apple-approved photos’ for her daughter’s birthday last year

In an Instagram slideshow, Paltrow shared a screenshot of a text message, which showed that her daughter had approved the photos in advance for the world to see.

source MJ Kim/Getty Images

In the caption, the proud mom shared a heartfelt message.

“I will never be able to put into words how much I love you,” Paltrow wrote. “You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever.”