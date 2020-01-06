Gwyneth Paltrow appears to be emerging from a vagina in a poster for her new Netflix show

caption The stories behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, Goop, are getting their own Netflix series. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix released the first trailer and promotional poster for “The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow,” a wellness series hosted by Paltrow focusing on “holistic medicine.”

Though Paltrow’s company Goop has come under fire in the past for promoting false science, Twitter users aren’t just reacting to the possibility of misinformation.

People also can’t help but notice the series poster – featuring Paltrow at the center of a “tunnel” cloaked in pink oblong folds – resembles a vagina.

And while Paltrow’s brand Goop has come under fire in the past for spreading pseudoscience and general medical misinformation, people are reacting to something a bit less serious than fake health news.

The pink, oblong tunnel of folds resembles a vagina, and Paltrow herself appears to be emerging from it, perhaps a nod to one of Goop’s infamous jade vaginal eggs. The image is accompanied by the caption “Reach New Depths.”

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24 pic.twitter.com/ZzeEEbAy9L — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 6, 2020

Needless to say, Twitter users had a lot to say. Some poked fun of the glaring genital influence.

DESCRIPTION: "in gwyneth paltrow's new show, she is shrunk down like a blonde Miss Frizzle in the Magic School Bus, and every episode goes into a different vagina to leave jade eggs, crystals, and healing energies" that's the impression i'm getting from this poster — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) January 6, 2020

and this is what the poster looks like ???? pic.twitter.com/YnFhbjjFd7 — ivee oh (@IveeOh) January 6, 2020

The @vagina_museum will have their work cut out for them. — Spence the (Beautiful) ghost???? ???? ???? (@Spencetheghost) January 6, 2020

Uh… was this poster designed by Georgia O’Keeffe? — Gary Rucker???? (@rucker_gary) January 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9e7zdLmscq — Jean-NA Toss A Coin To Your Skinner (@JeannaLStars) January 6, 2020

We're meeting in a vagina? And wasn't her costume at the Golden Globes last night the depths? — Unsocial Medium (@StillUnsocial) January 6, 2020

And others raised concerns about the show’s potential to promote pseudoscience.

Yay, I love encouraging and promoting pseudoscience in a time when parents are increasingly endangering their children by listening to influencers over doctors ???????? — big tough crying guy who never cried before (@thrillout) January 6, 2020

Is she going to discuss the harmful suggestions & ideas about vaginas she gives to women — anna (@annathropoIogy) January 6, 2020

No. We don’t need snakeoil and health wuwu disinformation given a platform because it’s peddled by a celebrity. Do better. #HealthLiteracy #ScienceRules — Elle Peah …- – -… (@ouroborosage) January 6, 2020

More controversy is sure to ensue

The poster is hardly the first time Paltrow has been the center of controversy, and likely won’t be the last.

In September 2018, Goop made headlines for settling a $145,000 lawsuit over claims that its vaginal eggs could balance hormones, admitting that some of its magazine’s outlandish health advice may not work, Insider previously reported.

Goop settled that it will continue selling the eggs online with updated language describing the products, but the controversy continued to plague the brand’s name among people who didn’t closely follow the rest of their offerings.

The same month the company inspired mockery for selling $30 repellent against “psychic vampires.”

Goop has also been the favorite target of gynecologist Jen Gunter, who aims to debunk Paltrow’s wellness claims with her no-nonsense scientific approach. Gunter, unsurprisingly, has already weighed in on the upcoming series.