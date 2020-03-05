Dozens of Hachette workers walked out in protest of the company’s decision to publish Woody Allen’s memoir

caption Filmmaker Woody Allen is seen in Spain in July 2019. source Gari Garaialde/Getty

Dozens of employees at Hachette Book Group walked out of the company’s Midtown Manhattan offices on Thursday to protest the publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir.

Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing announced Monday that they would be putting out the director’s memoir on April 7.

During the #MeToo movement, Allen’s daughter Dylan renewed an accusation that he molested her when she was a child. Allen hasn’t denied the allegation.

The announcement caused Allen’s son, journalist Ronan Farrow, to announce on Twitter that he would be cutting his ties to Hachette. The company published his book on the #MeToo movement, “Catch and Kill.”

Farrow has been an ardent supporter of his sister Dylan, who has accused their father of molesting her when she was a child. Allen has denied the allegation and pointed out repeatedly that he was investigated and never charged with a crime.

75 plus employees of Hachette are standing in solidarity with @ronanfarrow, @realdylanfarrow and survivors of sexual assault and walked out of the Hachette offices today in protest of Woody Allen’s memoir. #HachetteWalkout #LittleBrownWalkout pic.twitter.com/wTNi3c7gy8 — Kendra Barkoff Lamy (@kabarkoff) March 5, 2020

A Twitter user posted a picture of the protest Thursday afternoon, saying “75 plus employees” decided to walk out in solidarity with Ronan and Dylan Farrow, as well as survivors of sexual assault.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Hachette said: “We respect and understand the perspective of our employees who have decided to express their concern over the publication of this book. We will engage our staff in a fuller discussion about this at the earliest opportunity.”

According to the New York Post, the protest happened after employees initially stormed up to human resources to complain.

caption Mia Farrow and her daughter Dylan, right, are pictured in 2016. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hachette CEO Michael Pietsch said he planned to hold a town hall to explain the decision to employees. But when “none of the senior leadership would stand with him,” staff members walked out of the office, a source told the Post.

“The staff felt so strongly about this and wanted to do this for Ronan, Dylan and all survivors of sexual assault.”