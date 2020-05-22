Hailey Baldwin shuts down plastic surgery accusations: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

caption Hailey Bieber responded to accusations that she’s had plastic surgery. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) denied plastic surgery rumors on Thursday after a fan account suggested that she’d had work done.

An Instagram account posted a picture of the model as a young teenager alongside a current photo to emphasize the difference.

In the comments, she wrote that a makeup artist had edited the second photo, which she said doesn’t look like her.

“Stop using photos that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote.

Bieber added, “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face.”

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) said she’s never had plastic surgery on her face on Thursday after a fan account insinuated that the 23-year-old had work done.

An Instagram account called @beautyambra shared two side-by-side photos of the model, the left showed her as a young teenager and the right was taken in recent years. The differences between the photo were apparent, and the account captioned the visual comparison, “What a transformation,” along with an emoji rolling its eyes.

Bieber left a comment on the since-deleted post saying that the more recent photo was heavily edited by a makeup artist. She also denied accusations that she had ever gotten plastic surgery on her face.

“Stop using photos that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face.”

The model continued, “If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Earlier this week, Bieber’s close friend Gigi Hadid also addressed speculations that she used fillers on her face during an Instagram livestream with Maybelline.

“People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born,” the 25-year-old model, who recently confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, said.

She added, “Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo.”

Bieber has previously opened up about the toll that social media and online hatred has taken on her mental health.

In an Instagram post she shared in January, Bieber said she considers social media “a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other.”

“I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions,” she wrote.

Bieber added, “It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally.”