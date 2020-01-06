Hailey Baldwin Bieber wore a glittery blazer dress for a no-pants look at a Golden Globes after-party

caption Hailey Bieber attends a Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. source Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) dazzled at the Golden Globes after-party hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures in Beverly Hills, California, this weekend.

She walked the event’s red carpet on Sunday in a glittering suit-style minidress designed by Saint Laurent. The long-sleeved ensemble made it look like she was wearing a blazer without pants, and featured a plunging neckline.

The model also wore a leather belt tied loosely around her waist, and donned black pumps with gold embellishments on the toes.

caption Hailey Bieber attends a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It’s unclear if Bieber’s outfit was a custom creation, though Insider has reached out to Saint Laurent for confirmation. Her shoes, however, are available to purchase on the designer’s website for $995.

The model also wore 15-carat diamond earrings by Tiffany & Co.

caption Tiffany & Co. shared this photo of Bieber’s earrings on Instagram. source Tiffany & Co./Instagram

Bieber wasn’t the only star to wear a daring outfit while celebrating this year’s awards show

Kerry Washington, for example, wore a blazer with no shirt underneath as part of her Golden Globes outfit designed by Altuzarra.

She also wore diamond body jewelry across her chest, and completed her look with a satin skirt that had a thigh-high slit.

caption Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Before the big event, Bieber wore another eye-catching Saint Laurent dress

She attended the Saint Laurent pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday wearing a strapless black minidress adorned with orange-and-black feathers across her left shoulder. She also wore orange eye makeup, and donned strappy black sandals.