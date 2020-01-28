Hailey Baldwin wore a sparkly see-through dress with a daring cutout on the red carpet

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber at the premiere of his YouTube docuseries “Seasons.” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) attended the premiere of her husband’s YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” on Monday.

The 23-year-old model wore a sparkly black midi dress with a cutout from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2020 haute couture collection.

After the premiere, Hailey changed into an oversized shirt and leather jacket.

The 23-year-old model walked the red carpet in a sheer black dress with a midriff cutout from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2020 haute couture collection. The designer revealed to Vogue that his collection was inspired by the gods, pharaohs, and queens of Ancient Egypt.

caption Hailey Bieber at the premiere of Justin Bieber’s “Seasons” premiere. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hailey paired her dazzling outfit with simple black sandals from Sergio Rossi, Messika white gold diamond hoop earrings, and a $15,200 marquise desert bloom cocktail ring from the same designer.

After posing for pictures alone, she was joined by her husband Justin who arrived wearing a white sweatshirt, pink Noon Goon pants, and a chunky diamond chain-link necklace.

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber pose together at the premiere of his YouTube docuseries “Seasons.” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Shortly after the premiere, Hailey changed out of the midi dress and into an oversized sweatshirt and a leather jacket, according to her Instagram Story.

“Started the night in a dress… ended in this. #comfyforever,” she captioned the picture.

caption Hailey Bieber changed into an oversized sweatshirt and leather jacket after the “Seasons” premiere. source @HaileyBieber/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the model has worn a sparkly black outfit on the red carpet. Earlier this month, she attended a Golden Globes after-party wearing a glittery blazer dress with a plunging neckline. The long-sleeve Saint Laurent ensemble made it look as if she was wearing a suit jacket without pants.