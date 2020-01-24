Halsey opens up about her miscarriage on her new song ‘More.’ Here are 7 times she spoke up about reproductive health.

caption Halsey released “Manic” in January 2020. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Halsey’s third album, “Manic,” dropped on January 17 and explores a range of topics from her life, including her reproductive health challenges.

The indie pop singer says she’s experienced three miscarriages in her time as a singer, with one of them occurring on tour right before her 2015 Vevo Lift performance.

While not widely discussed, miscarriages are fairly common. Approximately 10% to 15% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to data from perinatal health organization March of the Dimes.

Fans of Halsey have been eagerly awaiting her latest album, “Manic,” for a number of reasons.

Half of the buzz stemmed from the pop star’s coy promise that it would be nothing like its predecessors “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” or “Badlands.” The other half of the excitement came from Halsey’s tweets explaining how cathartic the “Manic” writing process was for her. Based on the title it was expected the album would touch on mental health issues, particularly Halsey’s experiences with bipolar disorder.

Likewise, the breakup songs felt inevitable following her split from G-Eazy and breakup with Yungblud. One place where Halsey’s vulnerability hits the listener surprisingly hard is on “More,” which touches on her desire to be a mother.

But this isn’t the first time Halsey has spoken up about her miscarriages. Along with the new “Manic” track, here are six other times the singer has opened up about her reproductive health.

She opens up about her struggles with reproductive health in the song “More.”

Apart from Halsey’s “More” having a lullaby-like quality, she sings about “waiting rooms,” “little feet,” and clothes abandoned in a drawer, and yearning even “more” for a lost connection. There’s even gentle tinkling, not unlike a child’s music box, in the song’s bridge. All of these elements together tipped fans off to the song’s deeper meaning.

Halsey confirmed that “More” is about longing for motherhood in her “Manic” album notes for Apple Music.

“I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me,” she wrote.

“Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved,” she continued. “It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

She also notes that she and Lido, the song’s producer, made the song’s ending sound like a sonogram. “Like you were hearing the sounds from inside a womb,” she explained. “It’s one of the most special songs I’ve ever made.”

The singer discussed her pregnancy and miscarriage in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone.

The first time Halsey was candid about her reproductive health was back in 2016, when she was first profiled by Rolling Stone.

She talks about the panic she felt at finding out she was pregnant while on tour in 2015, as well as when she miscarried hours before her Vevo Lift performance call time. She describes how she succumbed to the immense pressure to perform instead of heal, taking pain medicine and wearing an adult diaper to put on a brave face for fans.

In the interview, she acknowledged the tension between her strenuous career and motherhood, saying, “I beat myself up for it, because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f—ing overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f— down.”

She continued, “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star.”

Opting for poetry rather than music, Halsey spoke at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City.

Before she channeled her pain into art through “More,” Halsey performed a poem about rape and reproductive health at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City. In her poem, she illustrates the sexual assault she endured as a child and as a young adult.

She also talked about accompanying her friend to Planned Parenthood for a potential abortion after the friend was raped, and she touches on how discouraged she felt after miscarrying on tour: “I even went on stage that night in Chicago when I was having a miscarriage / I mean, I pied the piper, I put on a diaper / And sang out my spleen to a room full of teens / What do you mean this happened to me? / You can’t put your hands on me / You don’t know what my body has been through / I’m supposed to be safe now / I earned it.”

She closed out the poem calling for unity across race, religion, economic background, and gender identity, saying, “There is work to be done / There are songs to be sung / Lord knows there’s a war to be won.”

She spoke about her diagnosis with endometriosis in 2018.

Halsey followed up her reproductive dialogue on the CBS talk show “The Doctors” in 2018, where she discussed her miscarriage as well as confronting her endometriosis.

“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment… I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,” she recalled. “So, I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better.”

Halsey expressed she was glad to finally have some answers, even if the diagnosis was a tough reality to face.

“My whole life, my mother had always told me, ‘Women in our family just have really bad periods.’ It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and I was cursed to deal with, and that was just a part of my life,” she added.

Along with mentioning her plans to freeze her eggs, she also brought up how doctors consistently minimize women’s health issues, which is a pervasive problem in U.S. medicine. According to a survey from the National Pain Report, 65% of women feel that doctors take their pain less seriously because of their gender, and 84% have been treated differently because of their sex.

Studies show there’s a gender gap in areas as varied as how long patients wait in the ER to receive an analgesic for acute abdominal pain, to who gets misdiagnosed and dismissed during heart attacks.

There’s also a disparity in how many physicians and cardiologists feel comfortable treating women’s hearts versus male hearts, the care and attention to knee replacement candidates based on gender, and the lag time in diagnosis of people with auto-immune diseases.

Halsey told her fans that she’s had three miscarriages in a since-deleted tweet.

In a now-deleted tweet, Halsey revealed she’d had three miscarriages as of March 2019. The singer wrote, “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated / raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an under discussed illness.”

As far as under-discussed phenomena go, more than one in 10 known pregnancies end in miscarriage.

After receiving backlash for sharing her experience, she spoke out about the effect that others’ words had on her.

In her 2019 profile for Rolling Stone, Halsey reflected on the response she faced for speaking up about her tour miscarriage. The backlash included dismissal of her experiences, as well as what writer Alex Morris describes as a “torrent of misogyny.” Halsey recalled the aftermath, saying,”It was just really weird, to see how people were like, ‘Well, I’m going to police the validity of this experience that she had.’ You know?”

Often, the stigma of miscarrying weighs heavily on pregnant people. Christiane Manzella, clinical director of perinatal mental health non-profit Seleni Institute, told The Washington Post. “There is no one way that women respond, and there are no ways that we really support women and their partners through miscarriage.

Likewise, psychologist Dr. Jessica Zucker, creator of the #IHadAMiscarriage campaign, said in a 2018 Self essay that it’s not uncommon for pregnant people to hear “wait until the second trimester” when it comes to sharing pregnancy news. (About 80% of miscarriages happen in the first trimester, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.) However, Zucker points out, this phenomenon further silences those who have miscarried or are at-risk of doing so.

The singer expressed her excitement about one day having children.

Apart from mentioning her public vilification for miscarrying, Halsey also disclosed in the 2019 Rolling Stone story that there is now a greater possibility of her having children – even without freezing her eggs, as she previously thought was necessary. She attributes it to surgery and doctor-recommended lifestyle changes.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?’ It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying,” she said. “Never mind. I don’t need to put out a third album. I’m just going to have a baby.”