A teacher shares her easy trick for making sure students are washing their hands to prevent coronavirus

caption Shauna Woods came up with a clever way to get her third-grade students to wash their hands more often. source Courtesy of Shauna Woods

Shauna Woods is a third-grade teacher in Hallsville, Missouri.

To incentivize hand washing in her classroom, Woods stamps her students’ hands and gives them a prize if the ink is washed off by the end of the day.

She shared her idea on her classroom’s Facebook page, where it went viral.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shauna Woods, a third-grade teacher in Hallsville, Missouri, wanted to encourage her students to wash their hands more frequently during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Missouri reported its first case of coronavirus on March 7.

“I began to think of something that I could put on their hands that they would have to wash off,” she told Insider. “So on a Monday morning, I saw my Mrs. Woods stamp sitting there, and told my students to wash their hands in our classroom sink and then see Mrs. Woods for a stamp.”

She had previously used the stamp to put her name in classroom books, but Woods gave her students a new goal: wash your hands more often and get the stamp to fade or disappear by the end of the day. If they succeed, they win a prize.

caption Stamping her students’ hands. source Courtesy of Shauna Woods

Students washed their hands before getting a stamp in order to keep it sanitary.

“Day one was training day, as students were motivated to wash that stamp off (or rub it off) right away,” she said. “Once we set clear expectations, students have asked for a stamp each day, they know when and how to properly wash their hands, and we’ve started a trend for the school and now nation.”

Woods even started stamping her own hand to set a good example.

caption Shauna Woods. source Courtesy of Shauna Woods

“I told them that even as an adult, seeing that stamp on my hand has been a visual reminder for me to wash my hands more frequently to stay healthy and germ free,” she said.

Woods posted her strategy on her classroom’s Facebook page, where it was shared over 81,000 times.

“I love when everyone gets a chance to see how these amazing teachers go above and beyond for our kids. Thank you Mrs. Woods,” wrote one commenter.

“This is great. Kids are kids and they run, play, touch everything, put things in their mouths, wipe boogies with out tissues and hardly ever wash their hands unless instructed to do so. This is a great way to remind them and encourage them to wash the germs away. Way to go!!!” another wrote.

Woods hopes that her classroom hack helps other teachers and students combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our class never thought this would go viral,” she said. “I was simply trying to share a fun idea with local teachers. Our cups are full now that just maybe we’ve helped keep a few more students safe and healthy during this season.”