THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Hannah Montana’ 9 years later

caption Emily Osment and Miley Cyrus on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

“Hannah Montana” premiered on Disney Channel in March 2006 and concluded in January 2011 after four seasons.

The show propelled Miley Cyrus, who portrayed Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, to fame as a singer and actress.

Nowadays, Cyrus continues to act, but she mainly focuses on her music career.

Costar Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott) primarily acts and recently released music under the moniker Bluebiird.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Hannah Montana” premiered on Disney Channel in March 2006 and came to an end in January 2011, after four seasons and one theatrically-released film titled “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

The show launched the career of Miley Cyrus, who portrayed the titular character alongside her real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The popularity of the sitcom also resulted in several soundtrack albums and a concert tour headlined by Cyrus, titled the Best of Both Worlds Tour.

Here’s what the cast of “Hannah Montana” has been up to since the show concluded nine years ago.

Miley Cyrus starred as Miley Stewart, your average high school student who had a secret identity as pop star Hannah Montana.

caption Miley Cyrus on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She lived in Malibu with her family and revealed her secret identity to a few friends. On season four, Cyrus’ character came clean to the world about her alter ego during an appearance as Hannah on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.”

Cyrus released an EP titled “She Is Coming” in 2019 and appeared to tease more music on the way.

“New Year. New Era,” Cyrus captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with the phrase “I Am Here” that was shared on Instagram on January 1, 2020.

After “Hannah Montana” ended, the actress starred in smaller movies like “LOL” and “So Undercover.” She also released three albums: “Bangerz” (which included “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop”), “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz” (released on SoundCloud for free in August 2015), and “Younger Now.”

She also played a pop star named Ashley O on a 2019 episode of “Black Mirror” and appeared as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Cyrus tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth, who she met on the set of “The Last Song” and dated on and off for 10 years, in December 2018 during a low-key ceremony that took place in Tennessee. Months later, it was revealed that Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up.

Cyrus went on to release a song about heartbreak titled “Slide Away,” which fans speculated was about her ex.

Emily Osment portrayed Lilly Truscott, Miley’s trustworthy best friend.

caption Emily Osment on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was a huge fan of Hannah Montana long before finding out that her friend was the singer underneath the blonde wing.

Osment currently stars as Roxy Doyle on Fox’s “Almost Family.”

Osment went on to land recurring or starring roles on “Cleaners,” “Mom,” “Young and Hungry,” and “The Kominsky Method.”

She also had a singing career of her own and went on tour in 2010 to promote her “Fight or Flight” studio album. In 2019, Osment released an EP titled “When I Loved You” under the moniker Bluebiird.

Mitchel Musso played Oliver Oken, the best friend of Miley and Lilly.

caption Mitchel Musso on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He grew up with Lilly and the pair went on to date later in the series. Oliver also became a musician who went on tour with his band.

Musso left “Hannah Montana” to star on Disney XD’s “Pair of Kings.”

caption Mitchel Musso in January 2018. source Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for RiverRock Films

But after being charged with a DUI, he was written off the show. Musso pled no contest to the charge.

Musso appeared on three episodes of the final season of “Hannah Montana” and voiced characters on “Phineas and Ferb” and Disney’s “Milo Murphy’s Law.” He also released an album in 2009.

In 2017, he tweeted about his “Hannah Montana” character’s outfits and revealed that he wasn’t a big fan of the looks.

Billy Ray Cyrus starred as Robby Ray Stewart, Miley’s dad.

caption Billy Ray Cyrus on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

On the show, he was a successful, award-winning country music singer. Robby also acted as Hannah’s manager and songwriter.

Billy Ray Cyrus recently enjoyed success after teaming up with breakout singer Lil Nas X for a remix of “Old Town Road.”

The song was a success on Billboard’s country and R&B/hip-hop charts.

Cyrus also released five studio albums after “Hannah Montana” concluded: “I’m American” (2011), “Change My Mind” (2012), “Thin Line” (2016), “Set the Record Straight” (2017), and “The SnakeDoctor Circus” (2019).

Jason Earles portrayed Miley’s older brother named Jackson Stewart.

caption Jason Earles on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He worked at Rico’s Surf Shop while in high school.

Jason Earles recently worked “as an acting coach and mentor” to the stars of Disney Plus’ “High School Musical” spin-off series.

caption Jason Earles in January 2018. source gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Spent 6 Months in Salt Lake working with this amazing group, as an acting coach and mentor of sorts,” he wrote on Instagram in November 2019. “By the end, we were all just family. It was humbling to watch these insanely gifted people work to constantly be better, and never settle. I am so proud of how the show turned out.”

After “Hannah Montana” ended, Earles starred on Disney XD’s “Kickin’ It” and in the movie “Super Buddies.” His most recent projects were a series called “Hotel Du Loone” and another show on Pure Flix called “Mood Swings.”

In 2019, Earles teamed up with former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano, known for starring on “Even Stevens” and voicing the titular character of “Kim Possible,” to make cheese jerky (a nod to his “Hannah Montana” character) for a video shared on her YouTube channel.

Earles married his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen, in 2017.

Moises Arias played scheming surf shop owner Rico.

caption Moises Arias on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

His parents were billionaires and Rico often messed with Jackson.

Arias appeared alongside fellow Disney Channel star Cole Sprouse in the 2019 movie “Five Feet Apart.”

caption Moises Arias in February 2019. source KGC-324-RC/STAR MAX/IPx

The actor’s other film projects include “The Stanford Prison Experiment,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” and “Ender’s Game.” Arias also voiced a character in 2013’s “Despicable Me” and had a recurring role on the ABC show “The Middle.”

In January 2018, Arias reunited with “Hannah Montana” costars Osment, Earles, and Musso.

Shanica Knowles played Amber Addison, one of the mean girls at Seaview High.

caption Shanica Knowles on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was a fan of Hannah Montana, but not Miley Stewart, who she often bullied.

Knowles starred alongside Tyra Banks in Freeform’s 2018 “Life-Size” sequel.

caption Shanica Knowles in November 2018. source JB Lacroix/WireImage

In the years since “Hannah Montana” ended, Knowles has guest-starred on shows like “Melissa and Joey” and “Awkward.” She also had a recurring role as Simone Burch on “The Young and the Restless.”

Knowles also has a bit of an acting career and released a song called “Selenite” in 2018. She teaches acting classes for Inside Talents, too.

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle portrayed Amber’s best friend, Ashley Dewitt.

caption Anna Maria Perez de Tagle on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She first appeared on the show during season one.

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle continues to act and starred in a Broadway revival of “Godspell.”

The show opened in 2011 and ended its run in June 2012. “High School Musical” star Corbin Bleu was also part of “Godspell’s” cast.

Since “Hannah Montana” ended, Perez de Tagle has guest-starred on Freeform’s “Baby Daddy” and The CW’s “Charmed.”

She married Scott Kline Jr. in 2019 and “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba was one of the bridesmaids.

Cody Linley played one of Miley’s love interests named Jake Ryan.

caption Cody Linley on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

His real name was actually Leslie. He and Miley had an on-again, off-again relationship and Miley even told him about her pop star persona. Miley broke up with Jake for good during season four after finding out that he cheated on her.

Linley’s most recent role was in “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

caption Cody Linley in November 2017. source Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Linely, who competed on season seven of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008 and came in fourth place, appeared on some shows and movies after “Hannah Montana.” He guest-starred on “Melissa and Joey” and portrayed Matt Shepard in the fourth “Sharknado” film, which was released in 2016.

Linley also led acting classes in California.

Tammin Sursok joined the show during season four as Siena, Jackson’s girlfriend.

caption Tammin Sursok on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was a bikini model.

Nowadays, Sursok is known for her role as Jenna Marshall on Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars.”

caption Tammin Sursok in October 2019. source Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX

The hit teen drama lasted for seven seasons, beginning in 2010 and concluding seven years later.

Sursok married Sean McEwen in Italy in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Phoenix Emmanuel Sursok-McEwen, in 2013. Their second child, daughter Lennon Bleu Sursok-McEwen, was born in January 2019. She has also opened up about experiencing multiple miscarriages.