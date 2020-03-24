40 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on ‘Hannah Montana’

caption Dwayne Johnson, Alison Brie, and John Cena guest-starred on “Hannah Montana.” source Steve Granitz/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“Hannah Montana” premiered on Disney Channel in March 2006 and ended in 2011 after four seasons.

The show featured plenty of guest stars, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, and Kelly Ripa.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Hannah Montana” premiered on Disney Channel in March 2006 and launched the career of Miley Cyrus, who portrayed the titular character.

The sitcom centered on a teenager named Miley Stewart (played by Cyrus) who had a secret pop star alter ego named Hannah Montana. The series ended in 2011 after four seasons and included plenty of guest stars, especially actors who fans were familiar with from other Disney Channel movies and shows. This included stars like Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, and Ashley Tisdale.

Here are 40 celebrities you might have forgotten were on “Hannah Montana.”

“High School Musical” star Corbin Bleu was the show’s first-ever guest star.

caption Corbin Bleu on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He first appeared as Johnny Collins, a boy at school that Miley liked, on the series premiere. During season two, Johnny popped up again after bidding $19,000 at an auction to have dinner with Hannah.

Alison Brie played a student at a Malibu beauty school, who convinced Jackson to let her experiment on his hair.

caption Alison Brie on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Rico secretly paid her to make Jackson bald.

Vicki Lawrence had a recurring role as Mamaw Ruthie Stewart.

caption Vicki Lawrence on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was from Tennessee.

Ashley Tisdale guest-starred as part of a three-part crossover event called “That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana.”

caption Ashley Tisdale on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

The crossover featured characters from ‘That’s So Raven,” “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” and “Hannah Montana.” Tisdale appeared as her “Suite Life” character, named Maddie Fitzpatrick.

“Friday Night Lights” star Aimee Teegarden played a girl named Melissa who went on a terrible date with Jackson.

caption Aimee Teegarden on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She appeared on season one, episode 13.

Cody Linley portrayed a teen heartthrob named Jake Ryan.

caption Cody Linley on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He had an on-again, off-again relationship with Miley and she even revealed her secret identity to him.

Dolly Parton, Cyrus’ real-life godmother, guest-starred on three episodes.

caption Dolly Parton on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Coincidentally, Aunt Dolly also happened to be Miley Stewart’s godmother.

Former Disney Channel star Ryan Newman played a younger version of Miley on two episodes.

caption Ryan Newman on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Young Miley was a pie-eating champion.

Tiffany Thorton, who starred on “Sonny With a Chance” alongside Demi Lovato, appeared on season two.

caption Tiffany Thorton on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Jackson offered to tutor her in Spanish.

Brooke Shields portrayed Miley’s late mom named Susan Stewart.

caption Brooke Shields on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She appeared on season two when Miley had a dream.

Fellow Disney Channel star Sterling Knight played Lilly’s first real boyfriend, named Lucas.

caption Sterling Knight on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Lilly was smitten with Lucas, until she found out that he cheated on her.

Austin Butler played Lucas’ cousin named Derek, who was set up on a blind date with Miley.

caption Miley Cyrus and Austin Butler on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He got extremely spooked while watching a scary movie with Miley, Lilly, and Lucas. Miley also called it “the worst date of my life.”

Larry David guest-starred as himself on season two.

caption Larry David on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He was upset after waiting over an hour for a table at a restaurant, despite his “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame.

“Cory in the House” star Madison Pettis, who played Sophie Martinez on the “That’s So Raven” spin-off, appeared on a crossover episode.

caption Madison Pettis on season two of “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Sophie was a huge fan of Hannah and screamed when she met her.

Nicole Gale Anderson, who starred on the Disney Channel sitcom “Jonas,” played Jake Ryan’s “Teen Gladiator” costar.

caption Nicole Gale Anderson and Cody Linley on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was named Marissa Hughes.

Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ real-life younger sister, appeared on a few episodes in minor parts.

caption Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

On season two, her character let Miley cut in front of her while waiting on line to get ice cream.

On season two, Jesse McCartney met Hannah backstage at one of her concerts and invited her to hang out with him and his friends.

caption Jesse McCartney on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Hannah had to turn him down because Miley was busy with school.

Selena Gomez guest-starred as Mikayla, a pop star who was Hannah’s nemesis.

caption Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Her hit song was called “If Cupid Had a Heart” and she costarred in a movie with Jake Ryan.

Fans will probably remember the time that the Jonas Brothers guest-starred as themselves during season two.

caption Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

The band (comprised of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) formed a bromance with Robby, which made Miley/Hannah jealous. In the end, Hannah teamed up with the Jonas Brothers for a new song called “We Got the Party,” which Robby Ray wrote for them.

Miley and Lilly gave Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson an unflattering makeover.

caption Dwayne Johnson on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

They put hair rollers on his head, gave him a manicure, and did his makeup before taking a photo. Miley and Lilly originally planned on selling the embarrassing photo to a tabloid so Miley could afford a new phone, but Miley decided against it.

“Melrose Place” star Heather Locklear played Heather Truscott, Lilly’s mom.

caption Heather Locklear on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She went on one date with Robby, but they ended up getting into an argument.

NSYNC member Joey Fatone played Joey Vitolo, a former baseball player.

caption Joey Fatone on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

After Miley destroyed Jackson’s signed baseball from Joey, she went to his restaurant in the hopes that he’d autograph a new one.

Singer Donny Osmond guest-starred as an auctioneer on season two.

caption Donny Osmond on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

The auction was held to benefit beaches.

During the same episode, “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano guest-starred as one of the celebrities that fans could bid on.

caption Ray Romano on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Unfortunately, no one was interested in participating in a round of golf with him.

Lisa Rinna had a cameo as Francesca, the cousin of the Stewart’s annoying neighbor.

caption Lisa Rinna on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was a big fan of Robby.

Director Rob Reiner guest-starred as himself on season three.

caption Rob Reiner on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He was impressed by Hannah’s acting and offered her a part in his movie.

“Black Lightning” and “Descendants” star China Anne McClain appeared as a fan at a talk show that Hannah attended.

caption China Anne McClain on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She was named Isabel and guest-starred on season three.

Leigh-Allyn Baker, who starred on Disney Channel’s “Good Luck Charlie,” portrayed a talk show host.

caption Leigh-Allyn Baker on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Her character was named Mickey.

“The Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham guest-starred on season three.

caption Kat Graham on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She went on two dates with Jackson, but didn’t remember the first one. Their second date was foiled by Rico.

“The Leftovers” star Chris Zylka played Gabe Lamotti, a “hottie” who Miley desperately hoped would ask her to prom.

caption Chris Zylka on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

When Miley finally got the courage to ask him to prom, Gabe turned her down because another girl already asked him.

“American Idol” season seven runner-up David Archuleta guest-starred as himself on season three.

caption David Archuleta on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He was in town and asked Hannah if she wanted to record a duet with him. She stopped midway through the recording of a song called “I Wanna Know You” with Archuleta so she could go to prom with a boy named Aaron who asked her out.

G Hannelius, who starred on Disney Channel’s “Dog With a Blog,” appeared as a young fan of Hannah Montana.

caption G Hannelius on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She attended one of Hannah’s concerts and randomly met her in an elevator afterward.

“Two and a Half Men” and “Supergirl” star Jon Cryer portrayed Lilly’s dad, Ken Truscott.

caption Jon Cryer on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He was an accountant.

Ray Liotta appeared as Principal Luger on season four.

caption Ray Liotta on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Miley met with the principal after she missed her senior year registration.

Sheryl Crow guest-starred as herself on season four.

caption Sheryl Crow on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She performed a duet with Hannah called “Need a Little Love.”

John Cena guest-starred as himself on a season four episode.

caption John Cena on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Jackson had a dream that Cena motivated him to read books.

“Replay” singer Iyaz recorded a song called “Gonna Get This” with Hannah.

caption Iyaz on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

He appeared on season four.

Miley Stewart revealed to the world that she was Hannah Montana during an appearance on Jay Leno’s talk show.

caption Jay Leno on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

Miley came clean during a two-part episode from the final season.

After Miley revealed her pop star identity, she sat down for an interview “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts.

caption Robin Roberts on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

During her interview, Miley reminisced about being Hannah for six years.

Kelly Ripa guest-starred as herself on a season four episode.

caption Kelly Ripa on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

She visited Miley’s home as part of a sit-down interview for “Live With Regis and Kelly.”