The 30-year-old opera singer who led police on wild chase to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago picked her mom up at the airport and checked into a motel while evading authorities

caption A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase that went through Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. source John Raedle/Getty Images

A 30-year-old opera singer from Connecticut was arrested after leading police on a chase on Palm Beach, Florida.

The woman, Hannah Roemhild, barrelled through two security checkpoints at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was shot at by police and fled in her black SUV after it was covered in bullet holes, the Miami Herald reported.

Roemhild then picked her mother up from a nearby airport and checked into a hotel before she was arrested.

The woman was supposed to appear in court Saturday, but refused, and is now expected to appear on Monday.

Hannah Roemhild, a 30-year-old opera singer from Connecticut, led police on a highspeed chase near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, evaded security checkpoints, dodged gunshots by police, picked her mother up at the airport in her black SUV that had been “shredded by bullets,” and checked into a motel before she was arrested, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

As Insider previously reported, Roemhild led the Florida Highway Patrol on a highspeed chase around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31. She was seen dancing on the hood of her car at the Breakers resort and hotel, police told the Miami Herald, and when she was confronted by an off-duty police officer, she fled, the Miami Herald reported.

The incident happened in Palm Beach, Florida, the city where the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort – previously called the “winter White House” by the 45th president – is located. According to the report, Roemhild drove three miles from Breakers to Mar-a-Lago, barrelled through two security checkpoints and headed toward the main entrance at the Trump resort. Authorities, which included local police and Secret Service agents, opened fire on her vehicle, but that wasn’t enough to stop her.

Roemhild then drove her vehicle, which was now covered in bullet holes, to Palm Beach International Airport to pick up her mother. After retrieving her mother up from the airport, the two drove and checked in to a local motel, where Roemhild was later arrested.

Roemhild, charged with two state counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, was supposed to appear in court on Saturday, though she refused and is now scheduled to appear before the Palm Beach Circuit Court on Monday, the report said.

She is also likely to face federal charges of assaulting a secret service officer when she drove her vehicle through the security checkpoints at the president’s golf resort, the Herald said.

Authorities don’t believe Roemhild’s actions were politically motivated and speculated that she lives with a mental health condition. The 30-year-old could be involuntarily institutionalized to undergo a psychological evaluation in accordance with Florida law, per the Herald.

“This is not a terrorist thing,” Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a Friday afternoon news conference. “This is somebody that obviously was impaired somehow.”

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating the incident, the Florida newspaper said.

The FBI did not return an Insider request for comment on its investigation.

