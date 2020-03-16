25 former ‘Harry Potter’ stars, ranked by net worth

caption Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, and Emma Watson have a reported combined net worth of approximately $290 million. source Warner Bros. Pictures

The stars of “Harry Potter” have all benefited greatly from the massive, eight-film franchise.

Globally recognized stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have gone on to star in huge films like Radcliffe’s “The Woman in Black” and Watson’s “Little Women” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Meanwhile, although “Twilight” gave Robert Pattinson the fame he has now, it was his role as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” that got him started, and he’s now poised to play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” next year.

Insider rounded up 25 of the most notable former “Harry Potter” stars who are still alive today, ranked in order of ascending net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Radcliffe has a reported net worth of $110 million, while Pattinson’s comes in around $100 million. Watson is in third place with a reported net worth of $80 million.

Editor’s note: Reported net worth can vary according to the source and availability of financial information. These numbers should be taken as guideposts.

25. Julie Walters has a reported net worth of $2 million.

Julie Walters played Molly Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series but has also appeared in both “Mamma Mia” films, and earned an Oscar nomination for “Billy Elliot.”

24. Alfred Enoch has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Enoch had a small role as Dean Thomas in “Harry Potter,” the guy who was Ginny’s boyfriend for a while. But he had a much larger role in the hit Viola Davis TV show “How To Get Away With Murder.”

23. Timothy Spall’s net worth is reportedly $4 million.

Spall had a vital role as Peter Pettigrew, but is something of a veteran actor, too, having starred in a host of movies including Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

22. Brendan Gleeson’s net worth is estimated at $4 million.

caption Brendan Gleeson was in three “Harry Potter” films. source John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Brendan Gleeson has appeared in a host of great films, including “Gangs of New York,” “28 Days Later,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Troy,” “Braveheart,” and “Mission: Impossible 2.” He played Mad-Eye Moody in “Harry Potter.”

21. Robbie Coltrane has a reported net worth of $4 million.

Robbie Coltrane played Rubeus Hagrid in “Harry Potter,” but he also appeared in another huge film franchise: James Bond. He appeared in “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

20. Jim Broadbent’s net worth is estimated at $5 million.

caption Jim Broadbent appeared in two “Harry Potter” films. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures.

Jim Broadbent has appeared in several notable films and TV shows including his role as Horace Slughorn in the “Harry Potter” series. He also appeared in “Game of Thrones” as Archmaester Ebrose, had a role in “Moulin Rouge,” and won an Oscar for “Iris.”

19. Domhnall Gleeson’s net worth is around $7 million.

caption Domhnall Gleeson appeared in two “Harry Potter” films. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

The son of Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson has appeared in notable films like “About Time,” “The Revenant,” “Brooklyn,” and “Ex Machina.” He also played General Hux in the new “Star Wars” trilogy. He played Bill Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series.

18. David Tennant has a net worth of around $7 million.

caption David Tennant only appeared in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

David Tennant only appeared in one “Harry Potter” movie – as Barty Crouch Jr. in “The Goblet of Fire” – but his role as the Doctor in “Doctor Who” made him a household name.

17. Warwick Davis has a reported net worth of $8 million.

caption Warwick Davis appears in all eight “Harry Potter” films. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Pictures

Warwick Davis had two roles in “Harry Potter” – he played both Fillius Flitwick and Griphook. He’s also appeared in the “Star Wars” saga numeral times and starred in his own TV show, too, with “Life’s too Short.”

16. Imelda Staunton’s net worth is approximately $10 million.

Imelda Staunton received an Oscar nomination for her turn in “Vera Drake” in 2005, but it was her role as Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” series that really gave her the fame she has now. However, she will play a ruler of a different kind when she takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth in season four of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

15. Matthew Lewis’s net worth is around $10 million.

caption Matthew Lewis appeared in all eight “Harry Potter” films. source Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Pictures

Matthew Lewis hasn’t done too much since playing Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” series, although he has, famously, glowed up a lot since then.

14. Bonnie Wright’s net worth is about $12 million.

Bonnie Wright is another “Harry Potter” star who hasn’t done all that much since appearing in the series, but her role as Ginny still gets her higher on this list than some veteran actors.

13. Jason Isaacs’ net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

Jason Isaacs has played quite a few iconic villains, including Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” and Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series. He’s also appeared in “The Death of Stalin,” “Fury,” and “Black Hawk Down” amongst other movies.

12. Michael Gambon’s net worth is around $15 million.

caption Michael Gambon appeared in six “Harry Potter” films. source Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Gambon is the second actor to play Albus Dumbledore after Richard Harris, appearing in six “Harry Potter” movies after taking over the role in “The Prisoner of Azkaban” onwards following Harris’ death. Gambon has also appeared in “Sleepy Hollow” and “Gosford Park.”

11. Maggie Smith’s net worth is said to be around $18 million.

caption Maggie Smith appeared in seven “Harry Potter” films. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Maggie Smith played Minerva McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” film series, but she was a very respected actress before that. She’s a two time Oscar-winner (for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” and “California Suite”) and appeared in “Hook,” “Gosford Park,” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” to name a few.

10. Ralph Fiennes’ net worth is said to be around $30 million.

caption Ralph Fiennes is in five “Harry Potter” movies. source Jun Sato/WireImage/Warner Bros. Pictures

Ralph Fiennes earned an Oscar nomination for his villainous turn in Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List,” and earned another Oscar nod for “The English Patient.” In “Harry Potter,” he brought his gravitas to Lord Voldemort and in the process created one of film’s most iconic villains ever, up there with the likes of Darth Vader.

9. Tom Felton’s net worth reaches around $35 million.

Tom Felton is, of course, primarily known for playing Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter,” but he did have a small but crucial role in the new “Planet of the Apes” trilogy. He even got to see the iconic Charlton Heston line from the original: “Take your stinking paws off me you damn dirty ape!”

8. Emma Thompson’s net worth is a reported $50 million.

caption Emma Thompson appeared in three “Harry Potter” movies. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

At Insider, Emma Thompson is a popular choice when playing “which celebrity would be your mum?” primarily because of her great performance in “Love, Actually” and her role in “Nanny McPhee.” But let’s not forget she is a two-time Oscar-winner. She won best actress for “Howard’s End” and best adapted screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility.” In “Harry Potter,” she played Sybill Trelawney.

7. Gary Oldman has a reported net worth of $50 million.

caption Gary Oldman appeared in four “Harry Potter” movies. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Gary Oldman finally won his first Oscar a couple of years ago for playing Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” following a career where he has given great performances in “True Romance,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Leon: The Professional,” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” to name a few. He played Sirius Black in “Harry Potter.”

6. Rupert Grint’s net worth is reportedly $50 million.

caption Rupert Grint appeared in four “Harry Potter” movies. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Rupert Grint appeared in the music video for Ed Sheeran’s “Lego House” and has had a number of comic appearancs in a smattering of films and television shows, but he is still best known for playing Ron Weasley.

5. Sir Kenneth Branagh’s net worth is about $60 million

caption Sir Kenneth Branagh appeared in only “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Sir Kenneth Branagh, a five-time Oscar nominee, directed and starred in “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” and “Henry V.” He’s had a great career, and his performance as Gilderoy Lockhart in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is a classic.

4. Helena Bonham Carter has a net worth of around $60 million.

caption Helena Bonham Carter appeared in four “Harry Potter” movies. source Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar/Warner Bros. Pictures

Branagh’s ex, Helena Bonham Carter, has also had a great career. Appearing in almost every Tim Burton film, she and Johnny Depp have quite the filmography together, including “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Carter also appeared in “The King’s Speech,” “Ocean’s 8,” and season three of Netflix’s “The Crown” as Princess Margaret, but it’s her villainous turn as Bellatrix Lestrange in “Harry Potter” that we love the most.

3. Emma Watson’s net worth is reportedly about $80 million.

caption Emma Watson appeared in all eight “Harry Potter” movies. source JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Emma Watson has had a pretty impressive career since starring as Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter.” She took on the role of Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” featured in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and, most recently, had a great role in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

2. Robert Pattinson has a reported net worth of $100 million.

caption Robert Pattinson only appeared in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” source Getty/Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson only appeared once as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter” (in “The Goblet of Fire”), but this role helped land him the part of Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” saga, which made him one of the most popular young actors on the planet and spawned an intense fanbase. Since then, he’s leaned more towards arthouse pictures like “Good Time” and “The Lighthouse.” His net worth will only increase, too, particularly since he has taken on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming film “The Batman.”

1. Daniel Radcliffe has a net worth of around $110 million.

It’s no surprise that Harry Potter himself is at the top of this list, but Daniel Radcliffe should be commended for taking a whole host of roles that all vary from each other since he wrapped up the “Harry Potter” series. Notable movies he’s done since are “The Woman in Black,” “Victor Frankenstein,” “What If,” and “Now You See Me 2.”