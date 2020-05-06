‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton just found out he’s a Hufflepuff, but he previously said he’s a Gryffindor and we have questions

Tom Felton shared a screenshot on Instagram on Wednesday, which revealed that he’s a Hufflepuff after taking the official Wizarding World quiz online.

But the actor, who played Slytherin member Draco Malfoy, previously tweeted that he’s a Gryffindor and “HP” author J.K. Rowling agreed with the assessment.

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton, known for playing Slytherin house member Draco Malfoy in the movies, said that he just found out he’s a Hufflepuff.

“a sad day….on so many levels #harrypotterathome,” the 32-year-old actor captioned a series of screenshots he shared on Instagram.

The first image revealed that Felton’s display name on his Wizarding World passport is the same as the character he portrayed on-screen, rather than his real name. The second photo was a screenshot of the section of the website that allows users to take a personality quiz in order to determine which of the four houses (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff) they belong in. The third image showed the result from Felton’s quiz, showing that he had been labeled as a Hufflepuff.

Hufflepuffs, represented by the color yellow and a badger, are known for being loyal, patient, and hardworking. Some popular Hufflepuffs from J.K. Rowling’s novels include Cedric Diggory, Tonks, and Newt Scamander from the “Fantasy Beasts” series.

Felton’s costar, Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) noticed the actor’s post on Instagram and commented: “ok but it is so sweet that you put Draco Malfoy as your passport name!!”

Even though Felton said he’s a Hufflepuff, he gave a conflicting answer five years ago after taking the quiz on the site, then called “Pottermore.”

“Today was the day. I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into……..Gryffindor. Heart broken x #slytherinforlife,” the actor tweeted in January 2015.

In response, Rowling said that she knew he was a Gryffindor, but didn’t want to tell him in case it affected his performance as a Slytherin in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Felton also isn’t the only “Harry Potter” alum to reveal their house.

Lynch, who played Ravenclaw member Luna Lovegood, said that she’s actually a Gryffindor in real-life. Meanwhile, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) played Gryffindor students, but the actors are Hufflepuffs. Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) has said that she’s a Gryffindor like her character. Daniel Radcliffe never took the quiz, but he believes he’s in the same house as his character.