The hot look among celebs like Harry Styles and Dua Lipa is a $700 sweater that proclaims ‘my life is crap’

Pop stars Harry Styles and Dua Lipa recently donned designer sweaters that cost up to $700.

The sweaters, designed by Marc Jacobs and artist Magda Archer, say: “My life is crap.”

Unlike many of their fellow Brits, Styles and Lipa won’t be worrying about their finances anytime soon.

It’s hard to be rich and famous, apparently. Just ask Harry Styles and Dua Lipa, two of the many celebs who have been recently spotted wearing very expensive designer sweaters declaring “my life is crap.”

The two stars, both of whom have found homes at the top of pop-music charts, recently donned luxury sweaters designed by Marc Jacobs emblazoned with the self-deprecating phrase.

Jacobs, himself a celebrity designer worth $100 million, created the collection with British artist Magda Archer.

The blue sweater that Dua Lipa’s rocking costs a cool $695. Styles’ white one is a much more reasonable $225.

On the set of the Late Late Show, Harry was pictured wearing a #MarcJacobs 'My Life is Crap' Magda Archer x The Collaboration sweatshirt ($225).

Here’s Nick Cave posing with a poster version of the sweater

And Jacobs wearing his own creation.

Archer studied at the Royal College of Art and previously collaborated with designer Comme des Garcons on a shirt line in 2011. She’s known for whimsical and irreverent designs.

Another piece in the collection features the image of a puppy and the proclamation “Stay away from toxic people. You’ve got issues.” A third is a tee-shirt emblazoned with the cute image of a bear and the phrase “I’m gonna die lonely.”

But wearing your existential dread on your sleeve doesn’t come cheap. The items retail for $795 and $115 respectively.