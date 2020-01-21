A Harry Styles doppelgänger has been found working at a Starbucks drive-thru, and the video is going viral

- source
- A TikTok video featuring a doppelgänger of former One Direction singer Harry Styles quickly went viral after it was shared to Twitter on Saturday.
- In the video, created by TikTok user @fridasakaj, a group of friends approach a Starbucks drive-thru, where an employee who’s a dead ringer for the “Fine Line” singer (complete with a man bun and charming grin) is working.
- “Are you Harry Styles? You look like Harry Styles,” the friends ask the Starbucks employee – whose name tag says “Sean” – as he hands them their drinks.
- But Sean/Harry remained professional, and simply smiled as the friends giggled and drove away.
- On Twitter, users were shook at the Styles doppelgänger, although some felt that he looked more like “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters, or “Stranger Things” actor Charlie Heaton.
WAIT- THEY GOT HARRY STYLES WORKING AT STARBUCKS NOW? pic.twitter.com/gfyhgecY2P
— samantha (@ringsonhishands) January 19, 2020
