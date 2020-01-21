A Harry Styles doppelgänger has been found working at a Starbucks drive-thru, and the video is going viral

By
Libby Torres
-

Harry Styles recently released a new album,

caption
Harry Styles recently released a new album, “Fine Line.”
source
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
  • A TikTok video featuring a doppelgänger of former One Direction singer Harry Styles quickly went viral after it was shared to Twitter on Saturday.
  • In the video, created by TikTok user @fridasakaj, a group of friends approach a Starbucks drive-thru, where an employee who’s a dead ringer for the “Fine Line” singer (complete with a man bun and charming grin) is working.
  • “Are you Harry Styles? You look like Harry Styles,” the friends ask the Starbucks employee – whose name tag says “Sean” – as he hands them their drinks.
  • But Sean/Harry remained professional, and simply smiled as the friends giggled and drove away.
  • On Twitter, users were shook at the Styles doppelgänger, although some felt that he looked more like “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters, or “Stranger Things” actor Charlie Heaton.
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.