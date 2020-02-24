Celebrities are reacting to Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict as his accusers thank the ‘brave women’ who testified against him

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act on Monday following a weeks-long trial in New York.

Several women who have accused the disgraced film mogul of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, and rape have thanked the women who testified at his trial following his guilty verdict.

Celebrities across Hollywood also reacted to the guilty verdict, with filmmaker Judd Apatow calling it “just the beginning of holding him accountable.”

Anthony Rapp, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment, applauded “the women who bravely stepped forward” to speak up against Weinstein.

Women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct are among the celebrities who are reacting to the disgraced film mogul’s guilty verdict.

Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act in New York on Monday, though a jury acquitted him of predatory sexual assault.

The verdict came after weeks of emotional testimony from three women who accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault: Mariam Haleyi, Jessica Mann, and Annabella Sciorra.

Alyssa Milano, an outspoken Weinstein critic who reignited Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement on Twitter after allegations emerged, told Insider that the rape conviction was a “win for survivors everywhere.”

“With the cards historically stacked against survivors in our existing legal system, this is a win for survivors everywhere, and a testament to the progress our movement has made,” she told Insider.

Sciorra called her testimony “painful but necessary” in a statement to Insider.

I spoke for myself and with the strength of the eighty plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart. While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women,” she said.

Minutes after Weinstein was found guilty, several of his accusers spoke out to thank Haleyi, Mann, and Sciorra for testifying.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette????✌???? (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020

Writer Ronan Farrow, who helped uncover allegations of sexual abuse against Weinstein in a 2017 New Yorker article, asked people to think about Weinstein’s accusers after the guilty verdict.

Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

Alongside Weinstein’s accusers, several celebrities – including Anthony Rapp, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment, and filmmaker Judd Apatow – voiced support for the women and said the New York case was only the beginning of Weinstein being held accountable.

I applaud the women who bravely stepped forward to help forever alter the conversation around what they — and all of us — have to put up with. Gratified to see some justice being served here. #MeToo https://t.co/wR4f66uecj — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) February 24, 2020

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

Gratitude to incredibly brave Ambra Gutierrez and to each woman who, knowing the risks, dared to come forward. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 24, 2020

I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

Weinstein terrorized and attacked women for decades. Now he will sit in a prison cell where he belongs. Sending so much love, support and most of all gratitude to Annabella Sciorra and all of the women who came forward. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

off he goes to prison – where he belongs – over 80 women accused him of rape – imagine the total number? #HarveyWeinsteinGUILTY #RAPIST and lets not forget #trumpSEXcrimes #guilty — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 24, 2020