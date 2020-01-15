22% of American adults still aren’t sure if Harvey Weinstein committed sex crimes

caption Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court for a new bail hearing, on December 6, 2019, in New York. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

22% of American adults are unsure if disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein committed sex crimes, according to a new Insider poll.

Weinstein currently faces criminal charges of sexual assault and rape in both New York and Los Angeles. More than 80 women have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct.

His New York case is currently struggling to find impartial jurors ahead of a trial.

In all, 49.3% of respondents in Insider polling said that they thought Weinstein “definitely” committed sex crimes compared to 0.9% who said they thought he “definitely” did not.

The remaining respondents held some reservations, with 24.4% of respondents say they thought he probably committed sex crimes compared to 3.5% who said he probably did not.

The results come in the beginning stages of Weinstein’s New York trial in which he’s charged with sexually assaulting one woman and raping another. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing, saying all his sexual encounters with women were consensual.

The dozens of women who accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual misconduct inspired the foundation of the #MeToo movement in 2017, leading to other sexual assault survivors coming forward against other powerful men.

While many supporters of the #MeToo movement believe it marks a distinct cultural shift in how allegations of sexual assault and harassment are viewed and handled in the country, a significant number of Americans say they are unsure if Weinstein himself committed a sex crime at all.

Insider asked 1,063 respondents through SurveyMonkey Audience: “Do you think Harvey Weinstein committed sex crimes?”

The remaining respondents had not entirely made up their minds, responding they thought he “probably” did or did not commit sex crimes, or were not sure.

49.3% said “definitely yes”

24.3% said “probably yes”

3.5% said “probably not”

0.9% said “definitely not”

22% said “I’m not sure”

Of respondents, 45% identified as male while 55% identified as female. Although the face of the #MeToo movement has been mostly comprised of women united by the rallying cry, “Believe Women,” more men firmly think the former media mogul was guilty of sexual misconduct.

According to Insider’s results, 51% of men said they thought Weinstein “definitely” committed sex crimes compared to 48% of women. More adult women also responded they were unsure of Weinstein’s criminal sexual misconduct with 25% of women versus 18% of men, respectively.

The youngest age group surveyed were the most skeptical of the disgraced producer’s behavior, with 27% of adults aged 19 to 29 reporting they were unsure if he had committed sex crimes.

Celebrities, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, have been brought in to be interviewed as potential jurors, but the case is struggling to find individuals who are impartial to the case, Variety reported. With the wall-to-wall media coverage of his downfall and the ensuing fallout, Weinstein has become a notorious household name.

The presiding judge, James Burke, also appeared to have no sympathy for the disgraced media mogul, denying multiple motions from both prosecutors and Weinstein’s defense attorneys, making clear that he won’t give the two-month trial any special treatment. Weinstein’s defense team later accused Judge James Burke of being biased for reprimanding the former producer of texting in court and asked him to recuse himself from the trial.

Weinstein’s New York trial is just the beginning of the former media mogul’s legal woes. Los Angeles prosecutors accused him of four additional sex crimes and are seeking to begin trial proceedings after the New York case is finished. Weinstein is also negotiating a $25 million settlement involving dozens of his accusers that could end their legal claims against him.

Walt Hickey contributed to this report.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,063 respondents were collected January 10-11, 2020, a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.