Harvey Weinstein will be in Rikers Island jail until his sentencing next month after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault

caption Harvey Weinstein enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24. source Scott Heins/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was remanded to jail right after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Monday.

Though Weinstein’s attorneys objected because of his health, the judge said he would be in custody in a correctional facility’s infirmary.

Weinstein will be sentenced for third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act on March 11.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty on Monday of rape and sexual-assault charges, is set to be remanded to jail on Rikers Island.

His attorneys objected to the order from New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke, who’s overseeing Weinstein’s criminal case, arguing that Weinstein is in poor health. Burke said he would make a judicial request for Weinstein to stay in the correctional facility’s infirmary. Weinstein was not jailed during the trial.

“We are working on assuring that Mr. Weinstein is brought to Rikers’ Island ‘s North infirmary unit (NIU) at the Anna M Kross center complex or in protective custody so that he can get the best medical supervision and care possible,” Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis, Weinstein’s attorneys, said in a statement provided to Insider.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, who was escorted out of the court, will be sentenced on March 11 and faces up to 25 years in prison. Burke revoked his bail.

Weinstein’s defense team intends to ask for bail pending an appeal they expect to file this week. The attorneys plan to flag numerous “issues,” including the jury-selection process and an unclear verdict sheet.

“There are issues in this trial that were extremely troubling, and they prejudiced Mr. Weinstein’s ability to have his case fairly judged. These will be addressed to a higher court,” Rotunno and Cheronis said.

caption Weinstein exiting court on the fourth day of jury deliberations. source Reuters

Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape in the 2013 case of Jessica Mann, a hairstylist, and first-degree criminal sexual act against Mimi Haleyi, a former actress who accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex in 2006.

The jury acquitted Weinstein on charges of predatory sexual assault.

“It’s a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said at a news conference. “The women who came forward courageously and at great risk made that happen. Weinstein is a vicious serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate, and silence his victims.”

When she was asked about Burke’s decision at a press conference, Rotunno responded, “We don’t feel good about that at all … This is not over… Obviously he’s disappointed, but he’s strong, he’s mentally tough, and he’s going to continue to fight.”

Monday’s verdict doesn’t mark the end of Weinstein’s legal woes.

Several lawsuits have been filed against him by his accusers, and he faces charges of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint in Los Angeles.

Mann, who has accused Weinstein of raping her both in New York City and in Los Angeles, testified that she had been contacted by prosecutors in Los Angeles. She said, however, that she hadn’t yet made up her mind about cooperating or testifying in the second case.

This article has been updated.